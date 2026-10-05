Austin Smotherman Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title At Bank Of Utah Championship

Austin Smotherman claimed his maiden PGA Tour title with a two-shot win over Doug Ghim in the Bank of Utah Championship.

The 32-year-old took a one-shot lead into the final round at the Black Desert Resort courtesy of a huge birdie putt at the 18th the day before.

Meanwhile, Ghim was his final-round playing partner after he made six birdies on the back nine on Saturday to leave him firmly in contention for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Ghim continued his fine form on the first hole of the final round with a birdie, which was matched by Smotherman.

However, it was the latter who took proceedings by the scruff of the neck, making back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth holes to increase his lead to three.

Ghim hit back with his second birdie of the day at the seventh, but two holes later, he went out of bounds at the par-5 ninth hole, eventually making a bogey to dent his chances.

Ghim had made the same mistake at the same hole the previous day, but whereas that appeared to motivate him with his brilliant back nine, he couldn’t quite reproduce that form after the turn on Sunday.

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Doug Ghim finished two back of Smotherman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both players began the back nine with three consecutive pars and further on, David Ford and Trace Crowe also still harbored outside ambitions of catching the leader.

Ford made back-to-back birdies at the 13th and the 14th to join Crowe at 22 under, four back of Smotherman.

Crowe’s challenge appeared to be faltering after a bogey at the 13th, where he joined Ben James and Luke Clanton, who was back in the clubhouse after a 62, at 21 under par.

Soon after, at the 13th, Smotherman gave the challengers hope.

He found himself in an awkward spot in a bunker. So awkward, in fact, that his first attempt to get out of it failed, leading to a double bogey and seeing his three-shot lead become one.

Austin Smotherman entered the 13th hole with a three-stroke lead ... and then left 13 leading only by one. 📺 Golf Channel https://t.co/rAHnhiwWUcOctober 4, 2026

Moments later, there was another twist with Smotherman gaining a two-shot cushion when Ghim three-putted for bogey.

Next, Crowe got within one of the lead with an eagle at the 14th, before Smotherman had the chance to do the same.

He drove the green of the par-4, leaving him within six feet. His eagle putt missed left, but he made the birdie to move to 25-under, two clear of Crowe and Ghim, who also birdied the 14th.

Ford completed a round of 64 with a birdie to move him into a tie for second with Ghim, and they were joined by Crowe, who also birdied the last.

Smotherman kept his nose in front, and, by the time the final pair were at the 18th, Ghim remained the leader's biggest threat, but he remained two behind.

Smotherman won for the first time on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smotherman wasn't to be denied as both players completed birdies, with the new champion becoming the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season in his 100th start on the circuit.

Reflecting on his win, Smotherman said: "It didn't have to be pretty. I got some nice bounces. Made some poor swings, but this game doesn't have to be perfect."