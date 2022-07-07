Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews draws closer, we consider student golfers in the town.

St Andrews university is the oldest in Scotland, it’s also considered to be one of the finest universities in the British Isles. In fact, in the 2022 Good University Guide, St Andrews was ranked as the best university in the UK, the first university to ever top Oxford and Cambridge in the rankings.

The university also gives students access to some of the very best golf to be found anywhere on the planet. The famous Old Course is just a pitch shot away from university buildings and there are six more St Andrews Links Trust courses in, and just outside, the town.

In answer to the question, do St Andrews students get free golf? The answer is no. It’s a commonly held myth that they do, but in fact they pay a reduced rate – either via a yearly ticket or a green fee.

The student rate for a yearly ticket in 2022-23 is £340, that’s the same as for any resident of the town of St Andrews. Student tickets are valid from 1st September to 31st August and students must show a valid matriculation card at the time of purchase. That ticket allows students to play any of the St Andrews Links courses – The Old, New, Jubilee, Eden, Strathtyrum, Balgove and Castle courses, any time the teeing sheet is available, as many times through the year as they like / their course work allows… So pretty much every day then…

Students can also purchase a restricted yearly ticket for £175 which doesn’t include The Old and Castle courses. For students who are just starting out in golf, there’s a yearly rate of £84 to play on just the Strathtyrum and Balgove courses.

If students want to just play the odd round, they can pay reduced green fees for a round on each of the courses. For 2022-23 those rates are: Old Course - £67, New Course - £40, Jubilee Course - £40, Eden Course - £20, Strathtyrum Course - £13, Balgove Course - £5, Castle Course - £47.

Founded in 1855, the University of St Andrews Golf Club is the oldest sports club at the university. The club caters for golfers of all standards, from beginners right up to elite players who compete in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) championships. There are team and individual championships. The BUCS squads receive coaching from the St Andrews Links Golf Academy professionals.

Through the year, the University Golf Club also plays friendly matches against other clubs, both local and further afield – The students have an annual match against the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, as well as games against clubs such as Muirfield, Royal St George’s and Royal Liverpool.

Students starting out in golf, or looking to improve, can take part in a lessons programme set up in conjunction with the St Andrews Links Academy.

St Andrews students don’t get free golf, but they certainly get a very good deal. For only £70 more than the rack rate green fee of the Old Course, they can play all seven St Andrews Links courses as many times as they like for a whole year… It must be one of the best deals in golf.