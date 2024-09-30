Blessings Collegiate Invitational Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch

One of the most high-profile contests in the NCAA Division I calendar comes from Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational was only launched four years ago, but it quickly earned prestige, helped by its TV coverage and field comprising many of the best men’s and women’s players in college golf. Here are some of the essential details about the event.

Blessings Collegiate Invitational Format

The tournament is held over three days between 30 September and 2 October and features a 54-hole strokeplay format.

Overall, 10 colleges are competing, with a total of 100 players in the field. They are divided into teams of five men and five women representing each college.

The men’s and women’s teams will be on the course at the same time, and each college has all five members of its team playing the same holes and in the same conditions together. However, the men and women have separate leaderboards. The four best men's and women's scores after every round count towards the team score.

After the final round, there will be a winning men’s team, a winning women’s team, an individual male champion, an individual female champion, a combined team champion and a mixed pairs best ball champion.

Which Teams Are Playing In The Blessings Collegiate Invitational?

Maria Jose Marin won the women's individual title in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s hosts are the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2023, it took the title in all six categories, including both the men’s and women’s team competitions. The Razorbacks’ John Driscoll III won the men’s individual title.

Among other notable names representing the men’s Razorbacks team at the 2023 event were John Daly II and Jakob Skov Olesen, who won the Amateur Championship earlier this year. Daly II is also in this year's field.

Colombian Maria Jose Marin was the winner of the women’s individual title and she also returns for the team this year. Spaniard Julia Lopez Ramirez, who achieved T29 at this year’s AIG Women’s Open, finished runner-up representing Mississippi State Bulldogs last year and plays too.

Here are the 10 teams competing in the 2024 Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU Cougars

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kansas State Wildcats

Kent State Golden Flashes

LSU Tigers

Louisville Cardinals

Ohio State Buckeyes

Missouri Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies

How To Watch The Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The event is being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Here are the broadcast times (all times ET).