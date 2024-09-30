Blessings Collegiate Invitational Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
One of the most prestigious collegiate events in the year comes from Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas – here are the details
One of the most high-profile contests in the NCAA Division I calendar comes from Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.
The Blessings Collegiate Invitational was only launched four years ago, but it quickly earned prestige, helped by its TV coverage and field comprising many of the best men’s and women’s players in college golf. Here are some of the essential details about the event.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational Format
The tournament is held over three days between 30 September and 2 October and features a 54-hole strokeplay format.
Overall, 10 colleges are competing, with a total of 100 players in the field. They are divided into teams of five men and five women representing each college.
The men’s and women’s teams will be on the course at the same time, and each college has all five members of its team playing the same holes and in the same conditions together. However, the men and women have separate leaderboards. The four best men's and women's scores after every round count towards the team score.
After the final round, there will be a winning men’s team, a winning women’s team, an individual male champion, an individual female champion, a combined team champion and a mixed pairs best ball champion.
Which Teams Are Playing In The Blessings Collegiate Invitational?
This year’s hosts are the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2023, it took the title in all six categories, including both the men’s and women’s team competitions. The Razorbacks’ John Driscoll III won the men’s individual title.
Among other notable names representing the men’s Razorbacks team at the 2023 event were John Daly II and Jakob Skov Olesen, who won the Amateur Championship earlier this year. Daly II is also in this year's field.
Colombian Maria Jose Marin was the winner of the women’s individual title and she also returns for the team this year. Spaniard Julia Lopez Ramirez, who achieved T29 at this year’s AIG Women’s Open, finished runner-up representing Mississippi State Bulldogs last year and plays too.
Here are the 10 teams competing in the 2024 Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- BYU Cougars
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Kent State Golden Flashes
- LSU Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Missouri Tigers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
How To Watch The Blessings Collegiate Invitational
The event is being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Here are the broadcast times (all times ET).
- Monday 30 September: 4.30pm-7.30pm
- Tuesday 1 October: 4.30pm-7.30pm
- Wednesday 2 October: 4.30pm-7.30pm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
