Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
Carla Bernat Escuder has built a solid reputation in her amateur career, but she excelled in a different sport before turning her hand to golf. Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.
1. Carla Bernat Escuder was born in Castellon de la Plana, Spain
2. Golf wasn’t her first love. Initially, she was a tennis player, and played the sport with neighbor Josele Ballester before the pair switched to golf at a similar time.
3. At the age of 13, she began working with swing coach Victor Garcia, the dad of Sergio.
4. Bernat Escuder has some notable successes in the amateur game, including the 2021 Spanish International Ladies Amateur title
5. She was also part of the Spain team that won the 2023 European Ladies' Team Championship
6. She began her college career at Tulane University, where she was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Golfer of the Year.
7. Her maiden collegiate win came in the 2022 Ron Moore Intercollegiate.
8. She transferred to Kansas State University, where she became the first player in the program’s history to earn All-America honors.
9. She has played three times in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
10. She also enjoys the gym, hiking, cooking and reading.
From
Castellon de la Plana, Spain
College
Kansas State University
Highest WAGR
22nd
Carla Bernat Escuder Wins
- 2022 Ron Moore Intercollegiate
- 2022 Jim West Challenge
- 2023 Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational
- 2023 Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic
- 2024 The Powercat Invitational
- 2025 Mountain View Collegiate
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
