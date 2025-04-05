Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Carla Bernat Escuder has built a solid reputation in her amateur career, but she excelled in a different sport before turning her hand to golf. Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.

1. Carla Bernat Escuder was born in Castellon de la Plana, Spain

2. Golf wasn’t her first love. Initially, she was a tennis player, and played the sport with neighbor Josele Ballester before the pair switched to golf at a similar time.

3. At the age of 13, she began working with swing coach Victor Garcia, the dad of Sergio.

4. Bernat Escuder has some notable successes in the amateur game, including the 2021 Spanish International Ladies Amateur title

5. She was also part of the Spain team that won the 2023 European Ladies' Team Championship

Escuder helped Spain win the 2023 European Ladies' Team Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. She began her college career at Tulane University, where she was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Golfer of the Year.

7. Her maiden collegiate win came in the 2022 Ron Moore Intercollegiate.

8. She transferred to Kansas State University, where she became the first player in the program’s history to earn All-America honors.

9. She has played three times in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

10. She also enjoys the gym, hiking, cooking and reading.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Carla Bernat Escuder bio From Castellon de la Plana, Spain College Kansas State University Highest WAGR 22nd

Carla Bernat Escuder Wins