How To Get The USA Ryder Cup Hoodie

Since 2014, Ralph Lauren have been providing apparel to the US Ryder Cup team, with the clothing used by a number of huge names in the world of golf.

For 2023, the company are in charge of the apparel once again, with a number of items catching the eye, one of those being the Uniform Cashmere Hoodie. Certainly, we expect them to cause quite the stir at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, and we expect them to be worn by the US team on one of the days play.

RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Cashmere Sweater | Available at Ralph Lauren Grab the hoodie from the Ralph Lauren website now! It may only be available in the navy color but there are sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

First things first then, how do you get hold of this hoodie? Well, the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection is available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales.

Detail-wise, the hoodie has rib-knit cuffs and hem, with the US Ryder Cup Team logo embroidered at the front on the chest. There is also the red and white on show, but this time running around the chest and back, instead of round the neck like in 2021. What's more, there is also “Dodici Forti” written on the hoodie, which means “12 Strong”, as well as the typical star on the back right-side seam.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Hoodies are becoming more and more popular in the game of golf, with players seen wearing them regularly at Major championships throughout 2023. They were on display at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits also, with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all pictured wearing them. Like that hoodie, Ralph Lauren have once again shown that the best golf hoodies can look great on and off the golf course, whilst also being simple and classically finished to make them suitable for just about any golf club.

Additionally the USA Ryder Cup also unveiled a cricket sweater too which will definitely get people talking if a player wears it during the action. We did a post on how you can get the cricket sweater too if you want to take a look at it.