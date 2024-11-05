How Much Does The Average DP World Tour Player Make?

The DP World Tour is one of the most lucrative golf tours in the world, only trailing the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and with its players able to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each year and even well into the millions.

As well as event-by-event prize money, there are financial incentives in other areas, too. For example, the Global Swings phase of the season had a $1m bonus pool, with $200,000 handed to the winner of each of the five swings. There is also a separate Race to Dubai rankings bonus pool of $6m , with the top 10 at the end of the season sharing $6m, and $2m going to the winner.

Overall, the 2023/24 DP World Tour season offered record-breaking prize money, with its overall fund rising from $144.2m to $148.5m. So, what does the average DP World Tour player earn?

Taking positions 1st, 30th, 70th and 100th in the Race to Dubai rankings over the last 10 years gives us an idea of what a player finishing the season in the top 100 can expect to make on average in each of those years.

For example, Rory McIlroy earned €7,475,320 through the 2023 season, culminating in his fifth Race to Dubai title. Daniel Hiller, helped by victory in the Betfred British Masters, finished 30th with season earnings of €1,149,645, Callum Shinkwin came 70th after earning €763,287 and Daan Huizing was 100th with prize money of €410,100.

Daniel Hillier finished 30th in the 2023 Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, those earnings came to €9,798,352, giving an average of €2,449,588 between the four finishing positions (and therefore an approximate average for the top 100).

Not surprisingly given the trend of increasing prize money, that's a figure unmatched in the previous nine years. In 2022, using the same positions in the rankings, the average came to €1,854,135, while a year earlier, the figure was slightly more, at €2,158,739.

Rory McIlroy won the Race to Dubai for the second time in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for 2014, when McIlroy collected his second Race to Dubai title after securing overall earnings of €5,883,303, the average across the four positions in the rankings came to €1,913,102.

Overall, when looking at the 10 years as a whole, the approximate average earnings of a top 100 DP World Tour comes to $1,780,934.

Average Earnings Of Top 100 DP World Tour Players (2014-2023)