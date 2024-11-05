How Much Does The Average DP World Tour Player Make?
The DP World Tour offered record-breaking money in the 2023/24 season, but what does the average player earn on the circuit?
The DP World Tour is one of the most lucrative golf tours in the world, only trailing the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and with its players able to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each year and even well into the millions.
As well as event-by-event prize money, there are financial incentives in other areas, too. For example, the Global Swings phase of the season had a $1m bonus pool, with $200,000 handed to the winner of each of the five swings. There is also a separate Race to Dubai rankings bonus pool of $6m , with the top 10 at the end of the season sharing $6m, and $2m going to the winner.
Overall, the 2023/24 DP World Tour season offered record-breaking prize money, with its overall fund rising from $144.2m to $148.5m. So, what does the average DP World Tour player earn?
Taking positions 1st, 30th, 70th and 100th in the Race to Dubai rankings over the last 10 years gives us an idea of what a player finishing the season in the top 100 can expect to make on average in each of those years.
For example, Rory McIlroy earned €7,475,320 through the 2023 season, culminating in his fifth Race to Dubai title. Daniel Hiller, helped by victory in the Betfred British Masters, finished 30th with season earnings of €1,149,645, Callum Shinkwin came 70th after earning €763,287 and Daan Huizing was 100th with prize money of €410,100.
In total, those earnings came to €9,798,352, giving an average of €2,449,588 between the four finishing positions (and therefore an approximate average for the top 100).
Not surprisingly given the trend of increasing prize money, that's a figure unmatched in the previous nine years. In 2022, using the same positions in the rankings, the average came to €1,854,135, while a year earlier, the figure was slightly more, at €2,158,739.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As for 2014, when McIlroy collected his second Race to Dubai title after securing overall earnings of €5,883,303, the average across the four positions in the rankings came to €1,913,102.
Overall, when looking at the 10 years as a whole, the approximate average earnings of a top 100 DP World Tour comes to $1,780,934.
Average Earnings Of Top 100 DP World Tour Players (2014-2023)
|Year
|Average Earnings (approximate)
|2023
|€2,449,588
|2022
|€1,912,044
|2021
|€2,158,739
|2020
|€865,998
|2019
|€2,206,713
|2018
|€1,541,749
|2017
|€1,638,710
|2016
|€1,525,336
|2015
|€1,596,364
|2014
|€1,914,099
|Total Average Earnings
|$1,780,934
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Are You Falling Out Of Love With Golf? Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Should Carry On...
Fergus Bisset suggests why, no matter how much golf has been annoying and disappointing you, the sport always deserves another chance.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren On Site As Charlie Woods' School Earns Chance To Defend State Title
Charlie Woods and his The Benjamin School teammates did enough to progress in the Class 1A Region 4 tournament at Miami Shores Country Club on Monday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Golfer
Neergaard-Petersen is one of the big names emerging in European golf and, in this piece, we list some facts you may not know about the Dane
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Francesco Laporta Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Italian Golfer
Discover more about the Italian professional golfer via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Julien Guerrier Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The French Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour golfer Julien Guerrier via these facts regarding his life and career to date
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer
Discover more about English pro golfer Joe Dean via these facts regarding his career and background to date...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Angel Hidalgo Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Professional Golfer
Get to know DP World Tour player Angel Hidalgo better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about Andrew Johnston - commonly known as 'Beef' - via these facts about his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cedric Gugler Facts: 8 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Golfer
Get to know Challenge and DP World Tour player, Cedric Gugler, with these eight facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Smith Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jordan Smith took up golf late, but he soon made up for lost time with a rapid rise to prominence - here are 15 things you may not know about the DP World Tour pro
By Mike Hall Published