Hayden Springer Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Mike Hall
Hayden Springer has steadily climbed the professional ranks over recent years, eventually making it to the PGA Tour, an achievement made even more remarkable because it came not long after suffering a devastating family tragedy.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Hayden Springer Facts

1. Hayden Springer was born on January 9, 1997, in Nashville, Tennessee.

2. He attended Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas – named after the five-time Major winner, who lived nearby.

3. He met his wife, Emma, at Texas Tech, where both were enrolled in its golf program.

4. After transferring to Texas Christian University, in his senior year, Springer won the Big 12 Championship individual title, beating Viktor Hovland by one shot. He turned professional later that year.

5. Springer won twice on the PGA Tour Canada in 2023, first at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and then at the Fortinet Cup Championship.

6. Those victories helped him finish top of the season-long Fortinet Cup standings, handing him Player of the Year honors.

7. Hayden and Emma suffered tragedy in November 2023 when their daughter, Sage, passed away at the age of three. She had been diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at birth, a genetic condition caused by a third copy of the 18th chromosome.

8. Hayden battled on with his career through the pain and, just a month later, he earned his PGA Tour card via Q-School. Afterwards, his caddie Michael Burns paid tribute to him, saying: "He's like my little brother, and I've never been so proud of somebody in my life.”

Hayden Springer celebrates winning his PGA Tour card

Hayden Springer earned his PGA Tour card weeks after the loss of his daughter

9. In 2021, Hayden and Emma established Extra To Love, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting families with children diagnosed with Trisomy 18.

10. At the 2024 John Deere Classic, he carded a 59 in his opening round on the way to finishing T7.

Hayden Springer Bio

Born

January 9, 1997 - Nashville, Tennessee

Turned Professional

2019

Former Tours

All Pro Tour

PGA Tour Canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

2

Hayden Springer Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

PGA Tour Canada

2023 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

-21 (three strokes)

PGA Tour Canada

2023 Fortinet Cup Championship

-21 (five strokes)

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

