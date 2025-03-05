Hayden Springer Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Hayden Springer has steadily climbed the professional ranks over recent years, eventually making it to the PGA Tour, an achievement made even more remarkable because it came not long after suffering a devastating family tragedy.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Hayden Springer Facts

1. Hayden Springer was born on January 9, 1997, in Nashville, Tennessee.

2. He attended Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas – named after the five-time Major winner, who lived nearby.

3. He met his wife, Emma, at Texas Tech, where both were enrolled in its golf program.

4. After transferring to Texas Christian University, in his senior year, Springer won the Big 12 Championship individual title, beating Viktor Hovland by one shot. He turned professional later that year.

5. Springer won twice on the PGA Tour Canada in 2023, first at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and then at the Fortinet Cup Championship.

6. Those victories helped him finish top of the season-long Fortinet Cup standings, handing him Player of the Year honors.

7. Hayden and Emma suffered tragedy in November 2023 when their daughter, Sage, passed away at the age of three. She had been diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at birth, a genetic condition caused by a third copy of the 18th chromosome.

8. Hayden battled on with his career through the pain and, just a month later, he earned his PGA Tour card via Q-School. Afterwards, his caddie Michael Burns paid tribute to him, saying: "He's like my little brother, and I've never been so proud of somebody in my life.”

Hayden Springer earned his PGA Tour card weeks after the loss of his daughter (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. In 2021, Hayden and Emma established Extra To Love, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting families with children diagnosed with Trisomy 18.

10. At the 2024 John Deere Classic, he carded a 59 in his opening round on the way to finishing T7.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hayden Springer Bio Born January 9, 1997 - Nashville, Tennessee Turned Professional 2019 Former Tours All Pro Tour PGA Tour Canada PGA Tour Latinoamerica Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 2