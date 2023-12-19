‘Bigger Than Golf’ - Hayden Springer Earns PGA Tour Card Weeks After Losing Three-Year-Old Daughter

Hayden Springer has just endured the most tumultuous period of his young life. A month on from losing one of his two daughters to Trisomy 18, a severe developmental disorder, Springer secured a full PGA Tour card and the benefits that come attached for the entire 2024 season via a top-five finish at Q-School.

While he would undoubtedly hand it all back in a heartbeat to spend just one more day with his first-born, Sage, the 26-year-old's mental fortitude to play through the pain and provide for his family despite what they have all been through is nothing short of heroic.

Heading into the final hole of Monday's delayed final round, Springer knew he just needed to hold his nerve with a par or bogey to secure his card - following rounds of 66, 69, and 68. However, if he dropped a shot, it would also have opened the door for 2018 RBC Heritage winner Satoshi Kodaira and Danny Walker to earn their cards as it would have left them T5.

In the end, though, the American tidied up superbly to make par and finish level with Mexican Raul Pereda, who secured his card despite a bogey to finish his round. For Springer's family, the overwhelming emotion at the end of the week was pride.

His wife Emma, who works as a nurse, said: "It's just very surreal, very surreal. It felt like a huge blessing to even have guaranteed full Korn Ferry Tour status for next year. And so this is just like completely unexpected. And it's just a huge provision from God for us, so we're really grateful."

Speaking to PGATour.com, Emma also paid tribute to the effect Sage had on all of them throughout her short but happy life.

Emma said: “She was just a very joyful girl, and she really loved her life. I think she just inspired joy in a lot of people, really made a lot of people feel joy and smile just knowing her … the joy that she brought to the world and others is really her in a nutshell. That’s a big part of her legacy, for sure.”

Springer's caddie was also highly emotional after an extraordinary week, labelling the player as "like his little brother."

He said: "He's like my little brother, and I've never been so proud of somebody in my life. After what he's been through and persevere like this for Sage. I'm just beyond honored and proud that he'd have me help him with this."

Meanwhile, Springer's coach echoed the sentiments of his caddie. The coach said: "It's for them. I'm proud of him, and I try to help, but I'm just proud of them. What people don't understand is in pro golf, you're on a mini tour to get to the PGA Tour where it's financial security, it's job security.

"It's a lot of things, and going several years with what he's been facing week-to-week - not even knowing if he's going to get to play next week. So that's a real weight off his back."

The Texas Christian University alumnus prepared for the Final Stage of Q-School with an All Pro Tour event last week – where he finished fifth. Springer earned his way to Final Stage after topping PGA TOUR Canada’s season-long Fortinet Cup race.

Speaking to PGATour.com between events, Springer explained how he balances grieving and trying to achieve his professional goals.

“I try to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind, but I do think about her,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what it will all look like in the future; it’s still very early, but it is important for me to think about her. Just some small things, picturing her face in my mind and smiling.

“She’s very special. She’s so special, and we’re going to miss her forever. There’s no way around that, but she was strong. She was a fighter. We always said she had strength in heart, and that will stay with us forever.”