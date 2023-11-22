Has Anyone Won All Four Golf Majors In A Year?
Winning any Major is one of the biggest achievements in the game, but has anyone won all four in a calendar year?
Three of the greatest players of the today's era - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson - have each been trying to close out victory in the final Major they've yet to win for several years.
In Speith’s case, he has tried six times to claim the PGA Championship title since getting his hands on the Claret Jug for his 2017 Open win and a third separate Major title.
For McIlroy, who won the 2014 Open to leave him a Masters title away from claiming all four, the wait has been even longer. He has now had nine attempts at winning at Augusta National since that Royal Liverpool win.
As for Mickelson, he has finished runner-up six times in the US Open, but has yet to claim victory in the Major 10 years since his 2013 Open win added to his previous PGA Championship and Masters titles.
Given the calibre of the three players, with McIlroy rarely seen outside the world’s top 10, Spieth a 13-time PGA Tour winner and Mickelson a six-time Major-winning veteran, it demonstrates how hard claiming all four titles over the course of a career is, let alone in a calendar year.
A look at the list of those who have managed a career Grand Slam brings the enormity of the task into even sharper focus. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Bobby Jones are the only players to have won all four Majors at some point in their careers, but only one of them, Jones, achieved it in the same year.
Before The Masters was established, in 1934, the US and British Amateur Championships were considered Majors. That meant that to win all four in a calendar year - a Grand Slam - a player would need consecutive victories in the US Amateur, British Amateur, US Open and The Open. Jones achieved just that in 1930 at a time when the idea of a Grand Slam in golf didn’t even exist as no one thought it would be possible.
That assumption was almost right. Ever since Jones’ achievement, only Woods has come close to matching it. In 2000, he finished fifth at The Masters then won the year's remaining three Majors. He then won the 2001 Masters to win all four Majors within 365 days, albeit not within the same calendar year.
It was still an incredible achievement, and it became known as the Tiger Slam, which is regarded as the modern-era equivalent of Jones' feat.
Such was Woods’ dominance at his peak that, thanks to his 15 Major titles, he has won all four Majors enough times for three career Grand Slams. However, at that age of 47 and with considerable wear and tear on his body, matching Jones’s achievement will almost certainly elude him.
An honourable mention also goes to Nicklaus, who, like Woods, won three career Grand Slams, but never won more than two Majors in a calendar year.
For Spieth, McIlroy and Mickelson, there are still sufficient opportunities to join Woods, Nicklaus, Sarazen and Player on the list of career Grand Slam winners, and it's hard to imagine that at least one of them won't achieve it before their playing days are over.
However, Jones continues to stand alone as the player to win all four Majors in a year. With the centenary of the achievement looming, it could be some time before he is joined by anyone else.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
