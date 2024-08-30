Every LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Winner Since 1962

Looking down the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners list is looking down a who's-who of women's golf, with 13 of the award winners going on to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The Rookie of the Year award, known as the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year named after the LPGA co-founder, is actually older than the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award by four years.

Since its inception in 1962, a number of huge names have been crowned as first-year standouts including the likes of Juli Inkster, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Lorena Ochoa.

Like the POY title, there's a set criteria for the award via a points distribution for finishes in tournaments so there can be no debate as to who the worthy winner. That's different to the PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards, which are voted for by the members.

Take a look back at every winner of the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award since 1962:

Swipe to scroll horizontally LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners Year Player 1962 Mary Mills 1963 Clifford Ann Creed 1964 Susie Berning 1965 Margie Masters 1966 Jan Ferraris 1967 Sharron Moran 1968 Sandra Post 1969 Jane Blalock 1970 JoAnne Carner 1971 Sally Little 1972 Jocelyne Bourassa 1973 Laura Baugh 1974 Jan Stephenson 1975 Amy Alcott 1976 Bonnie Lauer 1977 Debbie Massey 1978 Nancy Lopez 1979 Beth Daniel 1980 Myra Van Hoose (Blackwelder) 1981 Patty Sheehan 1982 Patti Rizzo 1983 Stephanie Farwig 1984 Juli Inkster 1985 Penny Hammel 1986 Jody Rosenthal (Anschutz) 1987 Tammie Green 1988 Liselotte Neumann 1989 Pamela Wright 1990 Hiromi Kobayashi 1991 Brandie Burton 1992 Helen Alfredsson 1993 Suzanne Strudwick 1994 Annika Sorenstam 1995 Pat Hurst 1996 Karrie Webb 1997 Lisa Hackney 1998 Se Ri Pak 1999 Mi Hyun Kim 2000 Dorothy Delasin 2001 Hee-Won Han 2002 Beth Bauer 2003 Lorena Ochoa 2004 Shi-Hyun Ahn 2005 Paula Creamer 2006 Seon-Hwa Lee 2007 Angela Park 2008 Yani Tseng 2009 Jiyai Shin 2010 Azahara Munoz 2011 Hee Kyung Seo 2012 So Yeon Ryu 2013 Moriya Jutanugarn 2014 Lydia Ko 2015 Sei Young Kim 2016 In Gee Chun 2017 Sung Hyun Park 2018 Jin Young Ko 2019 Jeongeun Lee6 2020 No winner 2021 Patty Tavatanakit 2022 Atthaya Thitikul 2023 Hae Ran Ryu

Swipe to scroll horizontally LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners to become Hall of Famers Name Year Susie Maxwell Berning 1964 JoAnne Carner 1970 Jan Stephenson 1974 Amy Alcott 1975 Nancy Lopez 1978 Beth Daniel 1979 Patty Sheehan 1981 Juli Inkster 1984 Annika Sorenstam 1994 Karrie Webb 1996 Se Ri Pak 1998 Lorena Ochoa 2003 Lydia Ko 2014

Swipe to scroll horizontally LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year points distribution Finish Points 1st 150 2nd 80 3rd 75 4th 70 5th 65 6th 62 7th 59 8th 56 9th 53 10th 50 11th 48 12th 46 13th 44 14th 42 15th 40 16th 38 17th 36 18th 34 19th 32 20th 30 21st 29 22nd 28 23rd 27 24th 26 25th 25 26th 24 27th 23 28th 22 29th 21 30th 20 31st 19 32nd 18 33rd 17 34th 16 35th 15 36th 14 37th 13 38th 12 39th 11 40th 10 41-cut 5