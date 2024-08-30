Every LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Winner Since 1962
The list of LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners is a who's who of women's golf through the years including Hall of Famers and Major winners
Looking down the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners list is looking down a who's-who of women's golf, with 13 of the award winners going on to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
The Rookie of the Year award, known as the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year named after the LPGA co-founder, is actually older than the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award by four years.
Since its inception in 1962, a number of huge names have been crowned as first-year standouts including the likes of Juli Inkster, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Lorena Ochoa.
Like the POY title, there's a set criteria for the award via a points distribution for finishes in tournaments so there can be no debate as to who the worthy winner. That's different to the PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards, which are voted for by the members.
Take a look back at every winner of the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award since 1962:
|Year
|Player
|1962
|Mary Mills
|1963
|Clifford Ann Creed
|1964
|Susie Berning
|1965
|Margie Masters
|1966
|Jan Ferraris
|1967
|Sharron Moran
|1968
|Sandra Post
|1969
|Jane Blalock
|1970
|JoAnne Carner
|1971
|Sally Little
|1972
|Jocelyne Bourassa
|1973
|Laura Baugh
|1974
|Jan Stephenson
|1975
|Amy Alcott
|1976
|Bonnie Lauer
|1977
|Debbie Massey
|1978
|Nancy Lopez
|1979
|Beth Daniel
|1980
|Myra Van Hoose (Blackwelder)
|1981
|Patty Sheehan
|1982
|Patti Rizzo
|1983
|Stephanie Farwig
|1984
|Juli Inkster
|1985
|Penny Hammel
|1986
|Jody Rosenthal (Anschutz)
|1987
|Tammie Green
|1988
|Liselotte Neumann
|1989
|Pamela Wright
|1990
|Hiromi Kobayashi
|1991
|Brandie Burton
|1992
|Helen Alfredsson
|1993
|Suzanne Strudwick
|1994
|Annika Sorenstam
|1995
|Pat Hurst
|1996
|Karrie Webb
|1997
|Lisa Hackney
|1998
|Se Ri Pak
|1999
|Mi Hyun Kim
|2000
|Dorothy Delasin
|2001
|Hee-Won Han
|2002
|Beth Bauer
|2003
|Lorena Ochoa
|2004
|Shi-Hyun Ahn
|2005
|Paula Creamer
|2006
|Seon-Hwa Lee
|2007
|Angela Park
|2008
|Yani Tseng
|2009
|Jiyai Shin
|2010
|Azahara Munoz
|2011
|Hee Kyung Seo
|2012
|So Yeon Ryu
|2013
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|2014
|Lydia Ko
|2015
|Sei Young Kim
|2016
|In Gee Chun
|2017
|Sung Hyun Park
|2018
|Jin Young Ko
|2019
|Jeongeun Lee6
|2020
|No winner
|2021
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2022
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2023
|Hae Ran Ryu
|Name
|Year
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|1964
|JoAnne Carner
|1970
|Jan Stephenson
|1974
|Amy Alcott
|1975
|Nancy Lopez
|1978
|Beth Daniel
|1979
|Patty Sheehan
|1981
|Juli Inkster
|1984
|Annika Sorenstam
|1994
|Karrie Webb
|1996
|Se Ri Pak
|1998
|Lorena Ochoa
|2003
|Lydia Ko
|2014
|Finish
|Points
|1st
|150
|2nd
|80
|3rd
|75
|4th
|70
|5th
|65
|6th
|62
|7th
|59
|8th
|56
|9th
|53
|10th
|50
|11th
|48
|12th
|46
|13th
|44
|14th
|42
|15th
|40
|16th
|38
|17th
|36
|18th
|34
|19th
|32
|20th
|30
|21st
|29
|22nd
|28
|23rd
|27
|24th
|26
|25th
|25
|26th
|24
|27th
|23
|28th
|22
|29th
|21
|30th
|20
|31st
|19
|32nd
|18
|33rd
|17
|34th
|16
|35th
|15
|36th
|14
|37th
|13
|38th
|12
|39th
|11
|40th
|10
|41-cut
|5
