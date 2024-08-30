Every LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Winner Since 1962

The list of LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners is a who's who of women's golf through the years including Hall of Famers and Major winners

Hae Ran Ryu accepts the Rookie of the Year trophy from Annika Sorenstam in 2023
Hae Ran Ryu won the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2023
Looking down the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners list is looking down a who's-who of women's golf, with 13 of the award winners going on to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The Rookie of the Year award, known as the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year named after the LPGA co-founder, is actually older than the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award by four years.

Since its inception in 1962, a number of huge names have been crowned as first-year standouts including the likes of Juli Inkster, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Lorena Ochoa.

Like the POY title, there's a set criteria for the award via a points distribution for finishes in tournaments so there can be no debate as to who the worthy winner. That's different to the PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards, which are voted for by the members.

Take a look back at every winner of the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award since 1962:

LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners
YearPlayer
1962Mary Mills
1963Clifford Ann Creed
1964Susie Berning
1965Margie Masters
1966Jan Ferraris
1967Sharron Moran
1968Sandra Post
1969Jane Blalock
1970JoAnne Carner
1971Sally Little
1972Jocelyne Bourassa
1973Laura Baugh
1974Jan Stephenson
1975Amy Alcott
1976Bonnie Lauer
1977Debbie Massey
1978Nancy Lopez
1979Beth Daniel
1980Myra Van Hoose (Blackwelder)
1981Patty Sheehan
1982Patti Rizzo
1983Stephanie Farwig
1984Juli Inkster
1985Penny Hammel
1986Jody Rosenthal (Anschutz)
1987Tammie Green
1988Liselotte Neumann
1989Pamela Wright
1990Hiromi Kobayashi
1991Brandie Burton
1992Helen Alfredsson
1993Suzanne Strudwick
1994Annika Sorenstam
1995Pat Hurst
1996Karrie Webb
1997Lisa Hackney
1998Se Ri Pak
1999Mi Hyun Kim
2000Dorothy Delasin
2001Hee-Won Han
2002Beth Bauer
2003Lorena Ochoa
2004Shi-Hyun Ahn
2005Paula Creamer
2006Seon-Hwa Lee
2007Angela Park
2008Yani Tseng
2009Jiyai Shin
2010Azahara Munoz
2011Hee Kyung Seo
2012So Yeon Ryu
2013Moriya Jutanugarn
2014Lydia Ko
2015Sei Young Kim
2016In Gee Chun
2017Sung Hyun Park
2018Jin Young Ko
2019Jeongeun Lee6
2020No winner
2021Patty Tavatanakit
2022Atthaya Thitikul
2023Hae Ran Ryu
LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners to become Hall of Famers
NameYear
Susie Maxwell Berning1964
JoAnne Carner1970
Jan Stephenson1974
Amy Alcott1975
Nancy Lopez1978
Beth Daniel1979
Patty Sheehan1981
Juli Inkster1984
Annika Sorenstam1994
Karrie Webb1996
Se Ri Pak1998
Lorena Ochoa2003
Lydia Ko2014
LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year points distribution
FinishPoints
1st150
2nd80
3rd75
4th70
5th65
6th62
7th59
8th56
9th53
10th50
11th48
12th46
13th44
14th42
15th40
16th38
17th36
18th34
19th32
20th30
21st29
22nd28
23rd27
24th26
25th25
26th24
27th23
28th22
29th21
30th20
31st19
32nd18
33rd17
34th16
35th15
36th14
37th13
38th12
39th11
40th10
41-cut5
