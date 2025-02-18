Eila Galitsky Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Eila Galitsky shot to prominence in 2023 thanks to a stellar year that included victory in one of the biggest amateur events and finishing ahead of some of the world’s best players at one of the five women’s Majors.

Here are 10 things to know about the University of South Carolina player.

Eila Galitsty Facts

1. Eila Galitsky was born in Chiang Mai, Thailand and holds dual citizenship in Thailand and Canada.

2. She won the 2023 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, granting her exemptions to three Majors.

Eila won the 2023 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. One was that year’s Chevron Championship where, at the age of 16, she led during the first round before earning low amateur honors for her finish of T28.

4. Also in 2023, she won team gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia and Asian Games in China.

5. A brilliant year was capped when she finished T11 at the Women’s Austrian Open.

6. She has played in two men’s events on the All Thailand Golf Tour – the 2021 Singha Thailand Masters and the 2024 Boonchu Ruangkit Championship.

7. In the 2025 Patsy Hankins Trophy, she beat World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad in their singles match, helping Asia-Pacific beat the Europeans.

8. Galitsky played in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finishing eighth in the more recent of the two. She makes her third appearance in the 2025 tournament.

9. She also played in the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand on the LPGA Tour, finishing T41.

10. Galitsky, who is with the University of South Carolina, has a big ambition for the future and doesn’t lack self-belief in her ability to achieve it. Per the official Asia-Pacific Golf Federation website, following her success over Woad at the Patsy Hankins Trophy, she said: “Every day it’s my aim to improve and get better. I see myself as the world number one [professional] in five years."

Eila Galitsky Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Chiang Mai, Thailand College University of South Carolina Highest WAGR 18th

Eila Galitsky Wins