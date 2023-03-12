Eila Galitsky Claims Life Changing Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Title

16-year-old, Eila Galitsky, produced a fantastic performance at the Singapore Island Country Club, with the Thai carding a four-under-par 68 to earn starts in the AIG Women's Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and The Chevron Championship.

Along with the three Majors, Galitsky will also appear at the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open, the 120th Women's Amateur Championship and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA).

A post shared by Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (@waapgolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now in its fifth year, the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship provides a great opportunity for young amateurs to make a mark in the golf world. Going into the final round, Galitsky held a three shot lead and, after a couple of birdies through 12 holes, the lead was five.

A bogey at the 14th followed, which did reduce her lead to four, but the 16-year-old finished in style in Singapore, as she birdied three of her final four holes. The exceptional conclusion gave her a five shot win over Minsol Kim, who carded a two-under round of 70 on Sunday.

Galitsky, who holds dual nationality of Thailand and Canada, was ranked 193rd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) coming into the week but, following her 14-under tournament total, we can expect that ranking to rise, with Galitsky joining Atthaya Thitikul as the second player from Thailand to triumph.

Galitsky speaks to the media after her historic victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Honestly, I am just trying to enjoy every single moment of it,” Galitsky said about the chance to play in the three Major championships. “What an opportunity I’ve got. I just need to try to savour every moment.

“I am looking forward to playing the AIG Women’s Open, as I feel like it is ‘the’ championship for women’s golf. Honestly, any Major would be great, but I just really like that one.”