'I Don't Know One Recreational Golfer That Wants To Hit It Shorter' - PGA Of America CEO Criticizes Golf Ball Rollback Plan
Derek Sprague has spoken to Golf Digest, where he questioned the golf ball rollback plan and suggested further discussions are needed to find a different solution
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has suggested the organization is against the golf ball rollback, which was announced by governing bodies the USGA and The R&A in December 2023.
Speaking to Mike Stachura of Golf Digest, Sprague cast doubts on the plan and suggested the PGA of America wouldn’t support it.
The plan would see the golf ball rolled back for professional, elite amateur and recreational players to "reduce the impact of increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability".
As things stand, pros will begin using the new balls in 2028, while recreational players will start using them in 2030.
However, Sprague said the closer their introduction gets, the more the PGA of America opposes the plan: “We have our statement that said we were against the rollback, and then I guess I just happened to be the first one that verbalized it,” he said. "So that's our position, and it's getting stronger now as we get closer.”
Sprague also suggested that the PGA of America wasn’t heavily involved in the latest plan, which came nine months after a proposal to introduce bifurcation of the golf ball, which would have seen professional golfers use new specially-tested golf balls, but not recreational players.
Sprague, who replaced Seth Waugh in the role last month, added: “I wasn't involved in that, but I can tell you from what I've heard is that there hasn't been a lot of discussion. To my knowledge, we haven't had a lot of dialogue on it. We really want to have a seat at the table because we're a key component in the golf ecosystem.
“The USGA and R&A have said they want to protect the game for the next 20, 30, 50 years. The PGA of America wants to do the same thing, but we're not part of that process.”
The new balls are expected to see a reduction in hitting distance of 13-15 yards for the longest hitters down to “5 yards or less” for recreational golfers, but Sprague has misgivings.
He explained: “I don't know one recreational golfer that wants to hit it shorter. I don't think we want 30 or 40 million golfers to go out and have to not only buy new golf balls, but now buy new equipment to match the new golf ball.”
Instead, Sprague thinks other options ought to be explored. “I think it's time to just hit the pause button, bring the leaders together with the governing bodies, and get us all around the table,” he said. “What problem are we trying to solve and let's solve it.”
He added: “There might be other things that others can bring to the table that will do the same thing without a big disruption.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
