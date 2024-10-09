When Are The NCAA Division I Golf Championships?
The NCAA Division I Golf Championship are the top events in collegiate golf, but when are they held?
The NCAA Division I Golf Championship is the top annual college golf tournament for men and women in team and individual categories, but when are the events held?
After competing throughout the academic year in various conferences around the US, teams and individual players qualify for the season-closing NCAA Division I Championship through regional tournaments, which are typically held in May.
Teams and individuals progressing to the regional rounds are selected by a committee. In 2025, the selections will be made on 30 April, with the regional rounds being played on between 12 and 14 May.
The dates have also been set for the 2025 men's and women's NCAA Division I Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, which hosted the 2024 men's and women's events and will continue to do so through 2028.
The 2025 women's event comes first, with the action taking place between 16 and 21 May. There is then a quick turnaround in time for the men's tournament at the same venue, which takes place between 23 and 28 May.
In each tournament, days one to three will see a total of 54 holes of strokeplay (18 holes per day) to determine the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on advancing teams. Individual stroke-play champions are crowned after the end of day three.
Day four sees the final round of strokeplay, where the top eight teams advance to the match play section of the event. Day five sees teams play in match-play format, with day six seeing the final two teams compete for the title.
Below are the key dates for the men's and women's NCAA Division I Golf Championships up to and including 2026.
|Events
|Women
|Men
|Regional Selections
|23 April
|30 April
|Regionals
|5-7 May
|12-14 May
|Championships
|16-21 May
|23-28 May
|Events
|Women
|Men
|Regional Selections
|29 April
|6 May
|Regionals
|11-13 May
|18-20 May
|Championships
|22-27 May
|28 May-3 June
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
