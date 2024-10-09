When Are The NCAA Division I Golf Championships?

The NCAA Division I Golf Championship is the top annual college golf tournament for men and women in team and individual categories, but when are the events held?

After competing throughout the academic year in various conferences around the US, teams and individual players qualify for the season-closing NCAA Division I Championship through regional tournaments, which are typically held in May.

Teams and individuals progressing to the regional rounds are selected by a committee. In 2025, the selections will be made on 30 April, with the regional rounds being played on between 12 and 14 May. 

The dates have also been set for the 2025 men's and women's NCAA Division I Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, which hosted the 2024 men's and women's events and will continue to do so through 2028.

The 2025 women's event comes first, with the action taking place between 16 and 21 May. There is then a quick turnaround in time for the men's tournament at the same venue, which takes place between 23 and 28 May. 

In each tournament, days one to three will see a total of 54 holes of strokeplay (18 holes per day) to determine the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on advancing teams. Individual stroke-play champions are crowned after the end of day three.

Day four sees the final round of strokeplay, where the top eight teams advance to the match play section of the event. Day five sees teams play in match-play format, with day six seeing the final two teams compete for the title.

Below are the key dates for the men's and women's NCAA Division I Golf Championships up to and including 2026.

2025 NCAA Division I Golf Championships: Key Dates
EventsWomenMen
Regional Selections23 April30 April
Regionals5-7 May12-14 May
Championships16-21 May23-28 May
2026 NCAA Division I Golf Championships: Key Dates
EventsWomenMen
Regional Selections29 April6 May
Regionals11-13 May18-20 May
Championships22-27 May28 May-3 June
