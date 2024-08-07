Celine Borge Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Norwegian LPGA Tour Pro

Norwegian player Celine Borge had a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2018. Since doing so, she has barely looked back, with a couple of professional victories helping her along the way to an LPGA Tour card, where she has continued to impress.

Here are 15 things you may not be familiar with about the star.

Celine Borge Facts

1. Celine Borge was born in the city of Tonsberg, Norway on 5 August 1998.

2. At the age of 16, she became Norwegian junior champion.

3. In 2018, she won the Irish Girls U18 Open Stroke Play Championship in 2016, four shots ahead of Linn Grant in second.

4. She turned professional in 2018 and earned membership to the LET from the Lalla Aicha Tour the same year. She finished fifth in the LET’s Rookie of the Year rankings.

5. In 2019, she joined the LPGA Tour developmental circuit the Symetra Tour (now the Epson Tour).

6. Her maiden professional victory came a year later at the Norwegian National Championship.

7. On the Epson Tour in 2022, she claimed another win, this time at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.

Celine Borge finished T3 at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship - her highest in a Major to date (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She carried her own bag on the 2022 Epson Tour, where she eventually finished sixth on the money list with earnings of $89,710 to reach the LPGA Tour.

9. At the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship she used a Baltusrol Golf Club caddie – her 11th of the season!

10. Her best finish on the LPGA Tour so far is T3 at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and that’s also where she finished in her best showing in a Major, at the Amundi Evian Championship the following week.

11. After the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, it was confirmed she had made the field for the women’s Olympics golf tournament. She made an immediate impact at the tournament, too, finishing one-under at T7 after the opening round.

Celine Borge made her Olympics debut at the Paris Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. The other Norwegian in the women’s field is Madelene Stavnar, a childhood friend of Borge's.

13. She is an ambassador for financial services provider Arctic.

14. She’s a member of Vestfold Golfklubb in her home country.

15. Borge’s career earnings leading up to the Olympics stood at $672,759.

Celine Borge Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born August 5, 1998 - Tonsberg, Norway Height 5ft4 (167cm) Turned Professional 2018 Former Tour Epson Tour Current Tour LET, LPGA Tour Professional Wins 2 Career Earnings $672,759 Highest Rolex Ranking 101

Celine Borge Pro Wins