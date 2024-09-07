How Many Birdies Scottie Scheffler Has Made In 2024
Scottie Scheffler has had an incredible year he has largely dominated throughout, but how many birdies has the World No.1 achieved?
Scottie Scheffler has had one of the best PGA Tour seasons of any era, with seven victories, while he also claimed the gold medal at the men’s Olympics golf tournament.
The records tumbled along the way, too, including a new PGA Tour high of 28 consecutive rounds under par, which he set during March’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, and over $62m earned during the season.
Inevitably given Scheffler’s dominance over the year, the birdies have been coming thick and fast for the American, with very few tournaments where he hasn’t made the game look easy.
Scheffler has made an incredible 366 birdies on the PGA Tour in 2024, while his masterclass at Le Golf National during the Olympics brought him an additional 23 to make 389 in total.
While those numbers are impressive, where the PGA Tour is concerned, Scheffler is not the player at the top of the list of birdies made. That honor goes to Tom Hoge, who has amassed 381 so far this year. Beneath him are Sungjae Im on 372 birdies and Eric Cole on 366 before we find Scheffler fourth on the list.
However, that doesn’t take into account the number of rounds played, and Hoge has achieved his number from 91 rounds as opposed to Scheffler’s 75. Therefore, the more accurate gauge of the regularity of birdies is to look at the average number each has achieved per round. There, Scheffler tops the list with 4.88 per round. Sam Burns is second on 4.42 per round, while Hoge is 18th on 4.19 per round.
Scheffler has also weighed in with 11 eagles on the PGA Tour this season, five off Burns and Wyndham Clark at the top of the list.
Of course, making birdies and eagles isn’t enough to guarantee success – you also need to avoid mistakes, and Scheffler has made only 120 bogeys on the PGA Tour this year. He’s second on the bogey average table, with just 1.60 per round behind Xander Schauffele on 1.57 bogeys per round.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
