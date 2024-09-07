How Many Birdies Scottie Scheffler Has Made In 2024

Scottie Scheffler has had one of the best PGA Tour seasons of any era, with seven victories, while he also claimed the gold medal at the men’s Olympics golf tournament.

The records tumbled along the way, too, including a new PGA Tour high of 28 consecutive rounds under par, which he set during March’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, and over $62m earned during the season.

Inevitably given Scheffler’s dominance over the year, the birdies have been coming thick and fast for the American, with very few tournaments where he hasn’t made the game look easy.

Scheffler has made an incredible 366 birdies on the PGA Tour in 2024, while his masterclass at Le Golf National during the Olympics brought him an additional 23 to make 389 in total.

Scottie Scheffler made 23 birdies at the Olympics alone (Image credit: Getty Images)

While those numbers are impressive, where the PGA Tour is concerned, Scheffler is not the player at the top of the list of birdies made. That honor goes to Tom Hoge, who has amassed 381 so far this year. Beneath him are Sungjae Im on 372 birdies and Eric Cole on 366 before we find Scheffler fourth on the list.

Tom Hoge has more birdies than Scheffler, but they have taken him more rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, that doesn’t take into account the number of rounds played, and Hoge has achieved his number from 91 rounds as opposed to Scheffler’s 75. Therefore, the more accurate gauge of the regularity of birdies is to look at the average number each has achieved per round. There, Scheffler tops the list with 4.88 per round. Sam Burns is second on 4.42 per round, while Hoge is 18th on 4.19 per round.

Scheffler has also weighed in with 11 eagles on the PGA Tour this season, five off Burns and Wyndham Clark at the top of the list.

Of course, making birdies and eagles isn’t enough to guarantee success – you also need to avoid mistakes, and Scheffler has made only 120 bogeys on the PGA Tour this year. He’s second on the bogey average table, with just 1.60 per round behind Xander Schauffele on 1.57 bogeys per round.