Scottie Scheffler Shakes Off 'Little Bit Of Rust' To Set New PGA Tour Record
Scottie Scheffler set a new PGA Tour record with his 28th consecutive round under par to start his bid for a hat-trick of wins in style
Despite saying he was "shaking off a little bit of rust" as he arrived in Houston, Scottie Scheffler showed very few signs of it as he shot a PGA Tour record 28th consecutive round under par on Thursday.
The World No.1 carded a five-under 65 in the opening round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, with the PGA Tour confirming that 28 straight rounds under par was the longest run they had on record since starting to collect such data in 1983.
After winning at Bay Hill and The Players Championship, Scheffler is bidding to become the first man since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour.
And his campaign got off to a fine start as he sits just a shot off the lead after a bogey-free effort in his record-setting round.
Whatever rust there was was shown in the rare sight of Scheffler missing the first three greens of the day - and going on to hit just 11 of 18, considerably down on his usual efforts as the elite ball striker on tour.
In an ominous sign for the rest of the field though, the 27-year-old ranked sixth in stroke gained putting and took just 25 putts all day.
Scheffler also seems to be completely over the neck problems that almost saw him pull out of The Players before going on to become the first ever back-to-back winner at TPC Sawgrass.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Neck's feeling better, body feels good," he said after his opening round in Houston.
With his opening-round 65 (-5) at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler now has 28 consecutive rounds under par on the PGA TOUR, the most on record (since 1983). pic.twitter.com/J0qqaVrAszMarch 28, 2024
"The off week was good for me to get some rest, get some rehab. I took a couple more days off than I typically would last week, so it was some good recovery time."
Although born in New Jersey, Scheffler is now a proud Texan hoping to grab his first strokeplay victory in his now home state.
And obviously not a superstitious character, Scheffler had no qualms about shaving off the beard he sported for back-to-back tournament wins - not being concerned at all that it could damage his hat-trick bid.
"It was nice because I didn't have to think about it, but then my beard got so long that it became work," he joked.
"Last week I got a haircut and I was thinking about trying to trim it and I didn't really know how, so I just shaved it."
Scheffler will also take next week off to prepare for The Masters, when he'll hope to make a similar rusty start to his bid to win a second Green Jacket at Augusta.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What I Learned From Visiting The TaylorMade Ball Plant
I flew out to Liberty, South Carolina to find out how TaylorMade makes its golf balls and what I saw blew my mind
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Is This The Most Under-Practised Shot In Golf? 3 Expert Tips To Flush It When The Ball Is Above Your Feet
Rarely are we blessed with a nice flat lie on the golf course, but that doesn't have to be a big concern thanks to these three expert tips...
By Ged Walters Published