Are Rangefinders Allowed At The Masters?
Rangefinders are becoming increasinly prominent in the professional game, but what about at The Masters?
Rangefinders are becoming increasingly prominent in the professional game, and are understandably popular whenever their use is permitted, given that they provide quick and accurate yardages and can help alleviate slow play.
But what about The Masters? Are rangefinders allowed at the Augusta National Major? The short answer is “no,” despite an amendment to The Rules of Golf coming at the start of 2019 that opened up the possibility of rangefinders being used in the professional game.
The change allowed players to get “information on distance or direction” from rangefinders, although it remained prohibited to use them for measuring elevation changes.
However, even with the amendment, whether it was implemented was still at the discretion of the tournament’s organising committee. Tournaments don’t come any more traditional than The Masters, and so it’s not surprising that, as of the 2025 tournament, Augusta National still doesn’t permit the use of rangefinders.
That's despite other tournament organisers having embraced the technology, with the PGA of America giving the green light to using rangefinders in its tournaments from 2021. That’s why you’ll see them in use at its Majors, the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship.
LIV Golf also allows the use of rangefinders, while in the women’s game, the LET and the LPGA Tour allow the devices in their tournaments.
The PGA Tour also doesn’t seem to be too far behind in embracing the use of rangefinders with an announcement coming in March 2025 that they will be permitted in six of its tournaments, with the first coming immediately after The Masters, at the RBC Heritage.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Considering that rangefinders can assist with solving one of the game’s biggest talking points, slow play, it's not unreasonable to think that, at some point in the future, they might also be used at The Masters. However, for now at least, players will just have to make do without them as they tackle Augusta National.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I Hit A Couple Buckets Of Balls At My Airbnb Into The Woods' - Nick Dunlap’s Remarkable Admission After Shooting 90 At The Masters
The American bounced back admirably on Friday, but admits to struggling badly with his swing
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Round Three: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Saturday April 13, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round Three at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
What Golf Shoes Is Justin Rose Wearing At The Masters?
The Englishman has been seen wearing a number of shoes throughout his career and, at the start of 2025, Rose has been spotted donning footwear from PAYNTR Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Has The Green Jacket, But Which Other Pro Golf Tournaments Offer Jackets To The Winners?
It's not all about the trophy and the prize money - there are some nice (and no so nice) jackets up for grabs
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Does 'E' Mean In Golf?
If you're a new golfer, you might be wondering what 'E' means on the leaderboard
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?
PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Does The Masters Logo Represent?
The Masters logo is familiar to golf fans around the world, but what does it represent?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jose Luis Ballester What's In The Bag? 2025 Update
Take a look inside the bag of Spain's Jose Luis Ballester
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cell Phones Aren’t Allowed At The Masters, But What About Smart Watches?
Cell phones are prohibited at the Augusta National Major, but does that also apply to smart watches?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Has The Most Runner-Up Finishes At The Masters?
Winning The Masters is one of the biggest achievements in the game, but who are the players who have finished runner-up the most?
By Mike Hall Published