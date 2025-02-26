Which Majors Is Tiger Woods Qualified For In 2025?
Woods is currently automatically qualified for three of this year's four Majors
Tiger Woods plans to continue playing at the highest level this year despite a sixth back surgery in September and the admission in December that his game is nowhere near sharp enough to compete with the best.
Fast forward a couple of months and the shape of Woods' game has clearly improved after he committed to the Genesis Invitational, before withdrawing due to the emotional toil of his mother's recent death.
The 15-time Major winner may look to get some competitive rounds under his belt pre-Masters at either the Arnold Palmer Invitational or The Players Championship, or simply turn up to Augusta for his first tournament of the year.
So, which of the four Majors is Tiger Woods' eligible for in 2025?
The 49-year-old is still eligible for three of this year's four biggest events due to the incredible success he's had over the past 25+ years, where he won 15 Majors.
He is in The Masters for life after winning the Green Jacket five times in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.
Woods is synonymous with Augusta and has made the cut in The Masters 23 consecutive times, which matches Gary Player and Fred Couples' record. If he makes the weekend this April, he will stand alone at the top of the consecutive cuts leaderboard with an incredible 24.
All being well, the Californian will then head to Quail Hollow a month later for the PGA Championship, which is another of the Majors that he is in for life. The PGA Championship extends lifetime exemptions to its past champions, which is why the likes of Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel, Padraig Harrington, YE Yang, Martin Kaymer and Jason Dufner still tee it up in the Major.
Woods is a four-time PGA Championship winner, triumphing in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.
Woods will then be eyeing up a tee time at Oakmont in June for the US Open, but that is an event he'll have to qualify for or, most likely, rely on an invitation.
US Open winners only get a 10-year exemption after winning the trophy. Woods won in 2008 and it ran out in 2019, but his Masters victory then got him into the field for the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 championships.
Last year, Woods received a special exemption into the field after missing out on automatically qualifying for the first time in his professional career. He will almost certainly be given another exemption this year and the coming years, too, as Jack Nicklaus received eight in his career. Woods has won the US Open three times, in 2000, 2002 and 2008.
The final men's Major of 2025 takes place in July at Royal Portrush, which hosts The Open for the third time and second since 2019.
Woods won't need a special invite for that as past Open Champions who won before 2024 are exempt until the age of 60. Woods, who won the Claret Jug in 2000, 2005 and 2006, is qualified for every Open until 2036.
