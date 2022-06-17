8 Things You Didn't Know About MJ Daffue
Here are a collection of facts on South African Matthys Daffue.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
8 Things You Didn't Know About MJ Daffue
1. According to his 2022 US Open bio profile, as an 11-year-old Daffue had the chance to play with Retief Goosen in 2000, and it changed his life. In fact we found a quote from Daffue talking about the experience. He said his earliest golfing memory was; "...playing 18 with my Dad, Retief Goosen and his brother Phillip in South Africa when I was 11. I was awestruck, and my life was changed that day. It was in 2000, and he went on to win two U.S. Opens after that. He is my role model and one reason why I play the game, and love it so much."
2. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa but we believe he currently resides in Kingwood, Texas.
3. Daffue turned pro in 2012.
4. He is a big country music fan and if he had to choose a first tee walk-up song, it would a country song.
A little family fun before @mjdaffue13 practice round at the 122nd @usopengolf. It's going to be a good week! pic.twitter.com/QjzNfvWqEyJune 14, 2022
5. Daffue supports charities that benefit animals. He states, "I try to support anything that has to do with animals. I love dogs so much, and have a golden retriever and adopted Corgi mix." He is also involved with his church, Second Baptist Houston North.
6. His wife is called Kamila and they have one child together called Oliver.
7. Played collegiately for four seasons, spending his first at Lee University (2008-09), where he was an NAIA All-American, and playing his final three seasons at Lamar University (2009-12). He won five times as an individual at Lamar, including the 2011 and 2012 Southland Conference Championships.
8. When he is not playing on tour, he serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Houston.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Adam Hadwin What's In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by Adam Hadwin
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Alan Shipnuck: 'The PGA Tour has Gotten Very Fat And Complacent'
The emergence of the LIV Golf Series could force the PGA Tour to make some serious changes, says Shipnuck
By Andrew Wright • Published