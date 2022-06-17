Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About MJ Daffue

1. According to his 2022 US Open bio profile, as an 11-year-old Daffue had the chance to play with Retief Goosen in 2000, and it changed his life. In fact we found a quote from Daffue talking about the experience. He said his earliest golfing memory was; "...playing 18 with my Dad, Retief Goosen and his brother Phillip in South Africa when I was 11. I was awestruck, and my life was changed that day. It was in 2000, and he went on to win two U.S. Opens after that. He is my role model and one reason why I play the game, and love it so much."

2. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa but we believe he currently resides in Kingwood, Texas.

3. Daffue turned pro in 2012.

4. He is a big country music fan and if he had to choose a first tee walk-up song, it would a country song.

A little family fun before @mjdaffue13 practice round at the 122nd @usopengolf. It's going to be a good week! pic.twitter.com/QjzNfvWqEyJune 14, 2022 See more

5. Daffue supports charities that benefit animals. He states, "I try to support anything that has to do with animals. I love dogs so much, and have a golden retriever and adopted Corgi mix." He is also involved with his church, Second Baptist Houston North.

6. His wife is called Kamila and they have one child together called Oliver.

7. Played collegiately for four seasons, spending his first at Lee University (2008-09), where he was an NAIA All-American, and playing his final three seasons at Lamar University (2009-12). He won five times as an individual at Lamar, including the 2011 and 2012 Southland Conference Championships.

8. When he is not playing on tour, he serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Houston.