8 Things You Didn't Know About Allisen Corpuz
Here are eight facts on young American professional golfer Allisen Corpuz.
1. Allisen Corpuz was born March 20, 1998 in Honolulu.
2. Corpuz is a Hawaii native and attended the Punahou School in Honolulu, which we believe is the same high school that Michelle Wie and Barack Obama went to.
3. She played collegiate golf at the University of Southern California (USC) and was a two-time All-American. Additionally she won three times in her career as a Trojan.
Whilst there she earned a Masters in Global Supply Chain Management, a Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics as well as earning a Graduate Certificate in Sustainability and Business.
4. Corpuz turned professional in 2021 and finished T16 at Q-School to earn LPGA Tour membership for 2022. During her first season she made 17 of 21 cuts and overall finished 41st in the rankings.
5. In 2008, she surpassed fellow Hawaii native Michelle Wie West as the youngest qualifier in U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links history at 10 years, three months and nine days.
6. She has an equipment partnership with Ping and as a result plays a full bag of clubs from the brand.
7. Corpuz was a member of the winning 2021 Curtis Cup team. During the event she went undefeated with a 3-0-0 and did not play any of the two foursome sessions. She partnered with Rose Zhang to two fourball victories.
8. We believe Corpuz still works with Bill Nelson, who was the former mental coach at USC. In an interview with Golf Channel she said this was to help her deal with and manage her preparation and rest.
“There is this lingering pressure that I know I need to prepare more. That was something that I talked with my mental coach about. Finding a good balance of resting and needing to play” she said.
“The longest stretch that I played was five weeks. I was home for a week after that, but it felt like three days before I went back out and I was so exhausted. The more you play the more you get used to it.”
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
