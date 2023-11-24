8 Big Questions Ahead Of Tiger Woods' Return To Pro Golf

It's almost time! Tiger Woods is set to make his latest return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on 30 November.

The 15-time Major champion has been out of action since The Masters in April, and needed ankle fusion surgery to try and cure the plantar fasciitis problem that was making walking around the golf course so difficult.

After being spotted more and more, hitting full shots at Pebble Beach and appearing at corporate filming days sharpening his short game, Woods will finally return - in what looks his most difficult comeback yet.

Woods will turn 48 at the end of this year, and coming back from such major injury issues raises questions about what sort of shape he'll be in, when and where he'll play and just how much can he compete with the PGA Tour young guns?

1. Will He Be Able To Walk OK?

Woods has not really be able to walk without pain or a limp ever since that horrific car accident in February 2021.

It's been tough watching Woods hobbling around the golf course as he tried his last comeback - somehow he made the cut at the 2022 Masters, but had to withdraw from the following PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods said an emotional farewell to St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was another struggle around St Andrews as he missed the cut in the 150th Open in 2022, before again he had to pull out when the hills of Augusta proved too much in the 2023 Masters.

Woods' other injuries and resulting surgeries from the car crash mean that he'll probably always have some sort of limp and issues walking, but this latest surgery, although reducing mobility, should alleviate the pain.

So although he may be hobbling again upon his return in the Bahamas, it should be a much easier watch for his fans and a much easier and less painful walk for the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Woods has worn FootJoy shoes since his car accident (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps not the most important one, but it could be to manufacturers Nike and FootJoy as both would ideally like their products on the most famous feet in golf.

The Nike poster boy for years, Woods has been wearing FootJoys since his February 2021 car accident, saying they offered more stability for his troubled ankle and foot.

Nike took it in their stride, but did say they'd be working with Woods moving forward to see if they could provide something perfectly suited for his needs.

With Tiger being Tiger, this will not be an emotional or business decision - this one will be down purely to who can come up with the perfect shoe set-up for his injuries.

3. Will He Have the New TaylorMade Driver?

Rory McIlroy was using TaylorMade's new driver at the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with mystery over his footwear, what type of equipment will he have in his bag, namely what will the big dog look like - what driver will be unleashed when he takes off that famous Tiger headcover?

Woods was sporting the TaylorMade Stealth Plus at the Masters, but Rory McIlroy was spotted hitting the new TaylorMade driver in Dubai - so could Tiger turn up with the new 2024 offering in the Bahamas?

He's had time to test obviously, but odds are he'll stick with what he knows as he makes his return to competitive golf. But don't bet on it though, as it's now on the USGA conforming list and Tommy Fleetwood was also using it last week in Dubai.

4. How will Tiger swing it?

The fusion surgery will reduce mobility, but it shouldn't really have a negative impact on Woods' swing.

We spoke to an expert in the subject in the form of ankle surgeon and consultant Nima Heidari - who confirmed to us that Woods should not be impeded by the operation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And even when he was struggling around the course, Woods always said that he could hit every shot just fine, it was always the walking that was causing him the problems.

We all know what a shot maker Woods is, and there will no doubt be a lot of rust in the game, but expect to see him ease into things in the Bahamas, swinging within himself at first, but then winding up for a few big swings if it's going well.

5. Who will caddie for Woods?

Now we know he'll be coming back, all the talk has been about who will caddie for Woods in the Bahamas and beyond - with his former bagman Joe LaCava the favourite.

He joined up with Patrick Cantlay when Woods went for surgery, but Cantlay isn't playing in the Hero World Challenge so even if it's just for this event LaCava should be free.

Joe LaCava is favourite to caddie for Tiger in the Bahamas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether that partnership remains will be interesting, as Woods will only play a select few events while Cantlay will be on tour full-time.

If he's not available, then his son Joe LaCava Jr has been mentioned as a possible, or could there even be some role reversal and Tiger's son Charlie caddie for his old man? That'd be something! Woods' close friend Rob McNamara is also a rumored option.

6. How will he get on in the tournament?

He may well do. There's a limited but extremely strong field tackling Albany Golf Club, and although Woods knows it well he's still obviously at a massive disadvantage.

On his side will be the fact there could be some rustiness with several other players taking part, but nothing like Woods - and he could well struggle to keep pace.

That'll really annoy him, but Woods has been here before and the important factor for him here is just to complete the tournament relatively pain free - that'll be a huge win.

7. What will he say about LIV-PGA Tour merger?

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan and PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan still haven't settled on a full agreement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, I know, we're all a bit sick of it now, but Woods will definitely get asked about the ongoing situation, especially with his standing inside PGA Tour circles.

How is the framework agreement progressing? Is it progressing? Is the PGA Tour looking elsewhere for investment?

These and many others will no doubt be asked, and with Rory McIlroy having had enough and stepped down from the PGA Tour board, Woods is now the man carrying the flag.

Whether he gives anything away or not may give us an indication if a long-awaited truce in golf can be found.

8. When will Tiger Woods play in 2024?

Tiger would love to challenge for another Green Jacket at Augusta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big one, which he's sure to be asked about, and it will again all come down to his injury, how long it takes to heal and how much time he has to devote to warm-up and warm down during tournaments.

He hosts the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February so that's an obvious stop - as he played it last year as his only warm-up for The Masters.

The Majors will be the ultimate aim, starting with Augusta of course, and on his last comeback he wanted to try and fit in a warm-up event a couple of weeks before the Majors so that's one to look out for.

As will forever be the case now though, Woods' body will tell him when he can play - but he'll be desperate to at least take part in the Majors - and you wouldn't bet against him.

He previously said he hoped to play the Majors and maybe an odd event here and there, so it'll be interesting how he views his playing future after this latest surgery.