Who Will Caddie For Tiger Woods When He Returns At The Hero World Challenge?
The 15-time Major winner is making his return in the Bahamas, with talk now turning to who will caddie for Woods
The announcement of Tiger Woods returning to competitive action is the news that the golf world wanted to hear, with the 15-time Major winner set to tee it up at the Hero World Challenge at the tail-end of November.
Understandably, following the news on Saturday evening, many were delighted to hear that the World Golf Hall of Famer will be teeing it up in a competitive environment. However, attention also turned to who will be on the bag for the 47-year-old...
There are a few candidates who might available to caddie in the Bahamas and, in this piece, we have taken a look at a few possible options for Woods.
Charlie Woods
Okay, Tiger's son, Charlie, may not be the most obvious choice but, recently, Tiger was seen caddying all four days for his son at a junior tournament so it's only fair Charlie returns the favour... right?
When the news broke of Tiger's return, many instantly conjured up the thought of Charlie caddying for his dad, which would be a great sight to see in competitive action.
It wouldn't be the first time that we see a father-son partnership in the golf sphere either. During 2020 - 22, good friend of Tiger, Stewart Cink, had his son Reagan on the bag, with the duo drumming up a lot of success, such as victories at the Safeway Open and RBC Heritage.
However, before we get carried away, it's worth noting that Charlie is only 14-years-old and, no matter how young or athletic you are, lugging a 20+ lb Tour bag around a golf course for eight miles is going to take a toll. Therefore, it is unlikely that we will see him on the bag for his old man... yet.
Joe LaCava
Although Joe LaCava isn't officially working with Woods, the American is currently on the bag for Patrick Cantlay, the bookies' favourite will likely be LaCava. The duo have known each other for many, many years and LaCava was on the bag for Woods' historic victory at the 2019 Masters.
If we were to look further into the matter, LaCava's boss, Cantlay, isn't present at the Hero World Challenge, as the eight-time PGA Tour winner has withdrawn from the event. What's more, there have been reports that the veteran caddie informed Golf Channel that Woods has been grinding hard in Florida ahead of his return.
Such is the close bond between Woods and LaCava, the caddie asked for his approval before signing on the line with Cantlay. He has also worked with Fred Couples, Dustin Johnson and even Nelly Korda
Joe LaCava JR
So, what happens if LaCava is busy that weekend? Well, perhaps Woods could opt for Joe's son, La Cava Jr who, like his dad, is a professional caddie and has already racked up some notable success.
Following in his dad's footsteps, Joseph LaCava won his first tournament as a caddie alongside Steve Stricker at the Regions Tradition tournament on the PGA Tour Champions back in May 2023. At the time, the American described it as a "special week", before adding "I know my dad's had many so maybe one day I'll catch him."
Along with the victory, LaCava Jr has been on the bag for Charlie Woods at the past few editions of the PNC Championship and, with their families being close friends, he will likely know Tiger's game very well if he were to be called upon.
Other Options
In all honesty, aside from the above, we can't really see any other caddies donning the Woods bib when he returns to the course. It's not that Woods will be short of options, with even professional players making offers to caddie for the 15-time Major winner!
One of those was Pablo Larrazabal, who even took to X/Twitter to put in his application, with the nine-time DP World Tour winner tweeting: "Hello @TigerWoods, I am actually available tomorrow to caddie for you at the #HeroWorldChallenge if you need an experience caddie. I am sure you have many offers so why not you consider mine. I[t] should be fun. Let’s win again."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Still Got A Little Bit Left In The Tank' - Rory McIlroy Puts Timeframe On How Much Longer He Can Compete 'At The Top, Top Level'
The four-time Major winner was speaking after picking up his fifth Race To Dubai title - an eighth season-long prize in the past decade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Paul Azinger Dropped By NBC As Lead Analyst With Channel Reportedly Set For 'Potential Coverage Overhaul'
The 1993 PGA Championship winner's time with the American broadcasting giant has come to an abrupt end after five years
By Jonny Leighfield Published