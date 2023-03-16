Paul McGinley Steps Down As DP World Tour Board Member
Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley cited personal reasons and accusation of media conflicts of interest as reasons
Paul McGinley has decided to step down as a DP World Tour Board Member due in part to avoid being accused of having a conflict of interest with his media roles.
The 56-year-old was appointed to the Board of the European Tour, as it was then, back in 2016 – two years after leading European to a clinical Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles.
McGinley has been a hugely vocal supporter of golf in Europe, but he’s also taken up media roles in recent years, appearing on both Sky Sports in the UK and also on American TV as a Golf Channel analyst.
The four-time winner in Europe took to Twitter to reveal that he had two reasons for giving up his position on the DP World Tour Board – one for personal reasons and the other to avoid criticism.
Clearing things up as many seem to want to read more into it - I did not renew my contract as a DPWT Board member for 2 reasons;1. Personal circumstances and 2. As transparency is so important to me I did not like being accused of being in conflict with my media rolesMarch 16, 2023
“Clearing things up as many seem to want to read more into it - I did not renew my contract as a DPWT Board member for 2 reasons,” McGinley wrote on Twitter.
“1. Personal circumstances and 2. As transparency is so important to me I did not like being accused of being in conflict with my media roles.”
McGinley has been on the board during unprecedented upheaval with the game globally as well as just in Europe.
LIV Golf has splintered the game in half, while the Strategic Alliance between European golf and the PGA Tour has drawn huge criticism and accusations that it will downgrade it to merely a feeder tour for its American big brother.
I stand by all the big decisions made over the last few years and have full faith in KP, his team and the Board going forward to continue making logical decisions that best position the DPWT for the challenges aheadMarch 16, 2023
McGinley, though, has defend all the big decisions he’s been a part of during his time on the board, and backed Keith Pelley to steer the DP World Tour during it’s toughest ever period.
“I stand by all the big decisions made over the last few years and have full faith in KP, his team and the Board going forward to continue making logical decisions that best position the DPWT for the challenges ahead,” McGinley added.
