16 Things You Didn't Know About Caleb Surratt

Caleb Surratt is one of the rising stars of the amateur game, with plenty of expectation that he will ultimately go on to have a successful professional career. Here are some things you may not know about the up and coming American.

1. Surratt is a 19-year-old who hails from Indian Trail in North Carolina.

2. His father, Brent, was a professional long-drive player.

3. Caleb took up the game when he became curious by the collection of drivers in the garage of the family home and was eager to use them.

4. Surratt was a member of the 2021 US Junior Ryder Cup team. However, the match was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. He finished runner-up at the 2022 US Junior Amateur Championship.

6. The University of Tennessee player was selected for the US Walker Cup team in 2023, where he excelled, winning three of his four matches at The Old Course, St Andrews to help his team to a 14.5-11.5 victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

Caleb Surratt played an important role in the US team's 2023 Walker Cup win over Great Britain and Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. He was on the Haskins Foundation's Fred Haskins Award preseason watchlist for 2023-24. The award honours the best college golfer in the US, with previous winners including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.

8. Surratt was the first Tennessee University player to receive first-team All-America honours.

9. By July 2022, Data Golf ranked him as the top amateur in the world.

10. He won the 2023 SEC Championship individual title – the first freshman to achieve the feat since Justin Thomas in 2012.

11. He has made three appearances on the PGA Tour, with a T65 at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and further starts at the 2023 American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

12. That PGA Tour debut included a 64 in the second round. Unfortunately, he followed that up with an 85, which, according to statistician Justin Ray, was the largest swing since John Daly carded 63 followed by 86 in the 2012 Shriners Children's Open.

13. At the end of 2023, he had four amateur wins among 21 top-10 finishes.

14. By the same point, he had achieved a career high of sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

15. He is a member of Team Callaway while Adidas is his apparel partner.

16. Surratt's coach Brennan Webb told Global Golf Post in May 2023: “He has such a professional outlook at 18 years old. I know never seen that from an 18-year-old before.”

