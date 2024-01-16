16 Things You Didn't Know About Caleb Surratt
The youngster is earmarked as one of the stars of the future – here are some things you may not know about him
Caleb Surratt is one of the rising stars of the amateur game, with plenty of expectation that he will ultimately go on to have a successful professional career. Here are some things you may not know about the up and coming American.
1. Surratt is a 19-year-old who hails from Indian Trail in North Carolina.
2. His father, Brent, was a professional long-drive player.
3. Caleb took up the game when he became curious by the collection of drivers in the garage of the family home and was eager to use them.
4. Surratt was a member of the 2021 US Junior Ryder Cup team. However, the match was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
5. He finished runner-up at the 2022 US Junior Amateur Championship.
6. The University of Tennessee player was selected for the US Walker Cup team in 2023, where he excelled, winning three of his four matches at The Old Course, St Andrews to help his team to a 14.5-11.5 victory over Great Britain and Ireland.
7. He was on the Haskins Foundation's Fred Haskins Award preseason watchlist for 2023-24. The award honours the best college golfer in the US, with previous winners including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.
8. Surratt was the first Tennessee University player to receive first-team All-America honours.
9. By July 2022, Data Golf ranked him as the top amateur in the world.
10. He won the 2023 SEC Championship individual title – the first freshman to achieve the feat since Justin Thomas in 2012.
11. He has made three appearances on the PGA Tour, with a T65 at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and further starts at the 2023 American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.
12. That PGA Tour debut included a 64 in the second round. Unfortunately, he followed that up with an 85, which, according to statistician Justin Ray, was the largest swing since John Daly carded 63 followed by 86 in the 2012 Shriners Children's Open.
13. At the end of 2023, he had four amateur wins among 21 top-10 finishes.
14. By the same point, he had achieved a career high of sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
15. He is a member of Team Callaway while Adidas is his apparel partner.
16. Surratt's coach Brennan Webb told Global Golf Post in May 2023: “He has such a professional outlook at 18 years old. I know never seen that from an 18-year-old before.”
Where Is Caleb Surratt From?
Caleb Surratt hails from Indian Trail, a suburb of Charlotte in North Carolina. He currently attends the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
When Did Caleb Surratt Begin Playing Golf?
Surratt began playing as a youngster when he became fascinated by a collection of drivers in the garage of the family home that belonged to his dad, Brent. Surratt Sr had the drivers as he was a professional long drive player at the time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is in a group with a Ryder Cup teammate and a former World No.1 in the opening two rounds in Dubai
By Mike Hall Published
-
Reports Build Over Jon Rahm’s New LIV Golf Signing
Multiple reports are linking amateur star Caleb Surratt with a move to Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team
By Mike Hall Published