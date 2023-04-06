12 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew McClean
We get to know the Northern Irishman McClean a little better with these 12 facts.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
12 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew McClean
1. McClean was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland back in 1993.
2. According to Brian Keogh of irishgolfdesk.com, McClean took up golf at between 10 and 11, but soccer and Gaelic football were more important. At 16, McClean took golf more seriously as his game improved.
3. McClean started playing golf at Balmoral Golf Club, where Ireland’s first Major winner, Fred Daly, was attached as the head professional for the last 45 years of his life. Balmoral is also closely associated with three Ryder Cup players in David Feherty, Eddie Polland, and Norman Drew.
4. McClean is a trained optometrist, and he moved to England for three years before returning to Northern Ireland in 2017 to join Malone Golf Club, south of Belfast.
5. McClean toyed with the idea of turning professional and planned on attending DP World Tour qualifying school, but COVID-19 hit in 2020, and he changed his mind.
6. He won the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Erin Hills in Wisconsin with a 3-and-1 victory over good friend Hugh Foley in the final. With the victory he earned places in the field for both the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2023.
7. His close friend Stephen Gracey (a three-handicapper) caddied for him at the 2023 Masters. They went to school and University together and played a lot of golf together.
8. McClean attended the University of Ulster.
9. Michael McGee had coached him at Malone Golf Club since he was 12 or 13. For the past few years, he has worked on his short game with Golf Ireland’s National Coach, Neil Manchip (Shane Lowry’s coach).
10. His entire family, mother, Denise; father, Noel; brother, Peter; sister, Eva; girlfriend, Kate, went over for The Masters and stayed in a big house 20 minutes away. On top of his family his regular four-ball from Malone went over, as well as his uncles and some friends and family friends.
11. He played a practice round at The Masters with Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.
12. He has said that his main goal for 2023 is to represent Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup at St Andrews
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-
-
Sandy Lyle Snaps Club In Nightmare Start To Final Masters
The 1988 champion made a great bogey on his opening hole at Augusta after getting off to a nightmare start
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Mitchell
We get to know the American professional golfer a little better with these 10 facts.
By Sam Tremlett • Published