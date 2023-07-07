10 Things You Didn't Know About Linn Grant
How well do you know the Swedish professional golfer? Here are 10 facts on the rising star.
1. It appears Grant comes from a long line of golfers. This includes her grandfather James, and her father John who won seven times on the Swedish Senior Tour.
2. Grant was born on June 20, 1999, in Helsingborg, Sweden.
3. She turned professional in August 2021.
4. Grant played collegiate golf at Arizona State University where she notched four wins, three of which came in a row during the 2021 season. She was also a two-time All-American.
5. In June 2022, Grant became the first woman to win on the DP World Tour, formerly called the European Tour, by winning the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden. The tournament consisted of 78 men and 78 women and she won by a colossal nine strokes.
6. She won by three shots at the Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 2017. This came 49 years after her grandfather captured the Scottish Boys Championship on the same course, North Berwick.
7. Grant played in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019 but she failed to make the cut.
8. In March 2022, Grant signed a multi-year contract with Adidas Golf.
“Having worn adidas during my time at Arizona State, I’m extremely excited to be joining the 3-Stripe family as a professional,” Grant said.
“I’m proud to be joining such a tremendous roster of great players and I’m looking forward to wearing the amazing product adidas has to offer.”
9. Grant missed the 2023 Chevron Championship because of her vaccination status. The Swede did not compete because, per Golfweek, she hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 at the time.
10. We believe her boyfriend is a man called Pontus Samuelsson. It is unclear how long they have been together but we think he has occasionally popped up as her caddie in some tournaments.
