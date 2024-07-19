Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?
Daniel Brown has his younger brother, and accomplished golfer, Ben on the bag at Royal Troon
Englishman Daniel Brown won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational and then shot to fame after leading after the first round of The Open in 2024.
He carded a stunning bogey-free 65 to lead by one in what his first ever round in a Major championship, and he did so with his younger brother Ben on the bag.
Daniel credited Ben for help on the greens, especially as they were out late in the first round so darkness began to set towards the end.
"M brother's on the bag, so he knows AimPoint, Brown said. "I was struggling on them last few holes to sort of like see the slopes and stuff on the green. So it was hard to read putts, but thankfully he knows AimPoint, so I was kind of putting my trust in him for the last sort of like two or three holes."
Ben Brown is an accomplished golfer himself and even emulated his big brother in 2023 by winning the English Amateur. He shot 65 in the first round and progressed through the knockout stages to the final where he chipped in on the 20th hole to capture the title in stunning fashion.
He also tried to qualify for The Open alongside Daniel at West Lancs, and is part of the England Golf men's squad.
The pair play out of Romanby Golf & Country Club in Northallerton, Yorkshire.
"He's been caddieing for me the last few weeks," Brown said of his younger brother and caddie at Royal Troon.
"He didn't caddie at West Lancs [Final Qualifying, where Brown made it through]. He was playing himself in the final qualifying.
"He did well in the morning but then he started pulling in the afternoon, so he retred. I think he saw that I was up towards the top, so he came over and watched the last few holes at West Lancs.
"Yeah, he's been struggling with a little injury, so he hasn't been playing much. I said to him, I like having him on the bag. He's good at reading greens, and he's obviously a good golfer himself. So he can give good advice.
"To share sort of my first Major with him on the bag is nice."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
