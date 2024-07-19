Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?

Englishman Daniel Brown won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational and then shot to fame after leading after the first round of The Open in 2024.

He carded a stunning bogey-free 65 to lead by one in what his first ever round in a Major championship, and he did so with his younger brother Ben on the bag.

Daniel credited Ben for help on the greens, especially as they were out late in the first round so darkness began to set towards the end.

"M brother's on the bag, so he knows AimPoint, Brown said. "I was struggling on them last few holes to sort of like see the slopes and stuff on the green. So it was hard to read putts, but thankfully he knows AimPoint, so I was kind of putting my trust in him for the last sort of like two or three holes."

Ben Brown is an accomplished golfer himself and even emulated his big brother in 2023 by winning the English Amateur. He shot 65 in the first round and progressed through the knockout stages to the final where he chipped in on the 20th hole to capture the title in stunning fashion.

Ben won the 2023 English Amateur (Image credit: Leaderboard)

He also tried to qualify for The Open alongside Daniel at West Lancs, and is part of the England Golf men's squad.

The pair play out of Romanby Golf & Country Club in Northallerton, Yorkshire.

"He's been caddieing for me the last few weeks," Brown said of his younger brother and caddie at Royal Troon.

"He didn't caddie at West Lancs [Final Qualifying, where Brown made it through]. He was playing himself in the final qualifying.

"He did well in the morning but then he started pulling in the afternoon, so he retred. I think he saw that I was up towards the top, so he came over and watched the last few holes at West Lancs.

"Yeah, he's been struggling with a little injury, so he hasn't been playing much. I said to him, I like having him on the bag. He's good at reading greens, and he's obviously a good golfer himself. So he can give good advice.

"To share sort of my first Major with him on the bag is nice."