Paul Casey Becomes Second LIV Withdrawal From 2023 PGA Championship
The Englishman is out of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill with injury
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Paul Casey has withdrawn from the 2023 PGA Championship for the second consecutive year due to injury.
The Englishman follows fellow LIV Golfer Martin Kaymer in pulling out of the championship that gets underway on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. It leaves 16 LIV players left in the field.
Another big name to withdraw this week was 1991 PGA Champion John Daly, who couldn't tee it up due his recent knee surgery.
No reasoning other than 'injury' was given for Casey's withdrawal, although he missed a large part of last year due to back problems. He missed The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open last year with injury before joining LIV ahead of his first Major appearance of the season at the 150th Open.
He plays for Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC in the LIV Golf League, where his best finishes have been 3rd in Bangkok last year and 4th in Mayakoba in the 2023 season opener.
Casey was given a special exemption into the field this year after not meeting any of the official qualifying criteria. It is thought he was invited after missing last year's championship, which he had qualified for via multiple routes including a T4th at the 2021 PGA Championship.
"Some LIV players were invited this year, some Japanese Tour, Australian Tour. Yeah, we look at all tours, all rankings, and all players' abilities," Chief Championships Officer of the PGA of America, Kerry Haigh, said earlier on Tuesday.
"Paul Casey, great player. He's certainly had some injuries. Played on the Ryder Cup last played, and has played well in PGA Championships. Again, we review all those criteria for a number of players, and he was one of a number that were selected."
World No.130 Sam Stevens, who was runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in April, has taken Casey's spot in the field.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Captains Paired With Potential Ryder Cup Rookies At PGA Championship
Zach Johnson and Luke Donald can keep a close watch on the performances of Ryder Cup hopefuls at Oak Hill Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jordan Spieth Arrives At Oak Hill For Grand Slam Attempt After Injury Worry
The 29-year-old needs just the PGA Championship title to compete a career Grand Slam
By Mike Hall • Published