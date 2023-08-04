LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream: How To Watch All The Action
Greenbrier may be a new venue for LIV Golf, but it is a familiar haunt for the majority of the field
How To Watch LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream 2023
This is the first time LIV Golf has been to this venue. But three of the field – Torque captain Joaquin Niemann, Iron Heads captain Kevin Na and his teammate Danny Lee – are returning to a course where they have won on the PGA Tour.
To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream from wherever you are – including options to watch for free – as well as today's tee times.
|Dates: August 4-6
|Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
|TV channel: The CW (US) | Game TV (CAN) | Seven (AUS)
|Free live streams: LIV Golf Plus (UK, US) | 7plus (AUS)
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The Greenbrier Classic was held at The Old White at The Greenbrier from 2010 to 2019. Danny Lee won it 2015 and Kevin Na and Joaquin Niemann won its final two editions, by which time it had been rebranded as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
It could have been four future LIV-golfer winners, as Sebastian Munoz led after each of the first three rounds in 2017, with 61-67-68. However a final round 72 saw him fall to T3. Munoz’s 61 was not a record, as 59 has twice been made here. The course tends to yield low scores, and its tree-lined narrow fairways and smallish greens put a premium on accuracy rather than length.
Twenty-seven of the 48-man field have played in the Greenbrier Classic, many of them without a huge amount of success. Only Charles Howell III, Mat Jones, Pat Perez and Cameron Tringale, apart from the four already mentioned, have top-10 finishes here. Tringale is the most experienced, having played in all nine Greenbrier Classics. However, as he missed four cuts, Charles Howell III chalked up as many competitive rounds in his eight appearances as Tringale did in nine, with a T9 and a T30 Howell’s best results, and set against his own three missed cuts.
Talor Gooch, who is leading the LIV standings, is returning to a venue where he missed the cut in 2019 and came T21 in 2018.
Find out how to watch LIV Golf from anywhere, including all the details you need to watch a LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream, just below.
Watch LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream in the UK
All times BST
Friday, August 4: 6.15pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)
Saturday, August 5: 6.15pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)
Sunday, August 6: 6.05pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)
The LIV Golf Plus streaming service is the place to watch the Saudi-backed venture. It's completely free – provided you're willing to hand over your name and email address. You can also download the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV.
Travelling outside the UK? You will need to use a VPN to unblock LIV Golf Plus. We've tested dozens of VPNs and find ExpressVPN to be the most reliable. Details just below.
Watch from anywhere on the planet
LIV Golf Greenbrier Live Stream: watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch LIV Golf in 2023, including free options in the US, UK and Australia. But what if you're on holiday, in a foreign country? Or maybe working overseas for a while?
Then you'll need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This simple, legal piece of software lets you to set your location to the UK, US, Australia or almost anywhere else on the planet – and thus unblock your local live stream.
ExpressVPN is our favourite. It's incredibly easy to use – you just press 'Connect' and it does the rest – and hugely reliable. There's even a 30 day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a whirl and see for yourself.
Watch LIV Golf from anywhere with ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Grab the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Not sure? Try the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee and see for yourself. It's a great buy for streaming and security alike.
Watch LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream in the US
All times EDT
Friday, August 4: 1.15pm-6.15pm ( LIV Golf Plus)
Saturday, August 5: 1.15am-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)
Sunday, August 6: 1.05pm-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)
LIV has signed a TV deal with the CW network in the United States. Friday's play will be shown only on the CW app, but the weekend action will be shown on Saturday and Sunday 1pm-6pm ET. The CW website and CW app are free to use, but they're only available in the United States. To get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at our top-rated golf VPN.
If you want to watch The CW live on your TV, you may need to sign up to a streaming service. Our top choice would be Fubo TV. Packages start from $74.99 a month, which isn't cheap, but new users get a 7-day free trial and there are no long contracts.
Finally, there's the option to watch free on LIV Golf Plus, which is now available to anyone Stateside.
Watch LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream in Australia
All times AEST
Saturday, August 5: 3.15am-8.15am (7plus)
Sunday, August 6: 3.15am-8.15am (7plus)
Monday, August 7: 3.05am-8.15am (7plus)
Channel 9 and the 7plus streaming service have the rights to show all 14 LIV Golf events in Australia. That means Aussies can watch every shot of LIV Golf Greenbrier live and for free.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just as they would at home via ExpressVPN.
Watch LIV Golf Greenbrier live stream in Canada
All times EDT
Friday, August 4: 1.15pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)
Saturday, August 5: 1.15pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)
Sunday, August 6: 1.05pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)
In Canada, the LIV Golf rights belong to TVA Group, which means Canadians can watch the action live on Game TV.
Prefer to watch online or on-demand? Head over to the LIV Golf Plus streaming service.
LIV Golf Greenbrier tee times and groups: Round 1
The first two days are played under a shotgun start with all the players teeing off at 10.15am/1.15pm/6.15pm/3.15am (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST)
- 1st hole - Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2nd hole - Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
- 5th hole - Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Danny Lee
2023 LIV Golf calendar
- 11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States
- 22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States
- 20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States
- 3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
