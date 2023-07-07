LIV Golf London Live Stream: Watch The Latest LIV Tournament

How To Watch LIV Golf London live stream 2023

For the first time, LIV Golf returns to a previous venue. LIV held its first tournament, won by Charl Schwartzel, at the Centurion Club, last June.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a LIV Golf London live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: July 7- 9 Venue: Centurion Club TV channel: The CW (US) | Game TV (CAN) | Seven (AUS) Free live streams: LIV Golf Plus (UK, US) | 7plus (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Perhaps it is just as well LIV Golf has been here before, for if you go to London expecting to find the Centurion Club... well you won’t. It is in Hertfordshire. London is not even the nearest city - that is St Albans. The course, which opened in 2013, was designed for professional tournaments. The week after LIV Golf has left town, the club hosts a Ladies European Tour sanctioned event.

Sergio Garcia, who played in that inaugural LIV event, described Centurion as “not an easy golf course. You have got to drive it well. It is very tight.” Dustin Johnson concurred: “The course demands quality golf shots, especially off the tee. You’ve got to hit a lot of different clubs and you’ve got to drive it well.”

Ian Poulter was born and raised in Hertfordshire, and started his golf career as assistant pro at a Hertfordshire course. He now has a home in neighbouring Buckinghamshire and says he “might take the opportunity to stay at home for the week and sleep in my own bed.” However his best result this season was last week’s 12th place at Valderrama, so it is unlikely the trophy will be adorning his Milton Keynes mantlepiece.

He is one of five English golfers in the field, but any home country winner looks unlikely. The best-performing of them is Paul Casey, but he is 30th in this season’s standings. Between them, the five have managed one top-10 finish all year.

UK TV Schedule – Watch LIV Golf London live stream

All times BST

Friday, July 7: 2.15pm-7.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 8: 2.15pm-7.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, July 9: 2.15pm-7.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

The LIV Golf Plus streaming service is the place to watch the Saudi-backed venture. It's completely free – provided you're willing to hand over your name and email address. You can also download the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV.

Travelling outside the UK? You will need to use a VPN to unblock LIV Golf Plus. We've tested dozens of VPNs and find ExpressVPN to be the most reliable. Details just below.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

LIV Golf London Live Stream: watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch LIV Golf in 2023, including free options in the US, UK and Australia. But what if you're on holiday, in a foreign country? Or maybe working overseas for a while?

Then you'll need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This simple, legal piece of software lets you to set your location to the UK, US, Australia or almost anywhere else on the planet – and thus unblock your local live stream.

ExpressVPN is our favourite. It's incredibly easy to use – you just press 'Connect' and it does the rest – and hugely reliable. There's even a 30 day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a whirl and see for yourself.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Grab the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Not sure? Try the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee and see for yourself. It's a great buy for streaming and security alike.

US TV Schedule – Watch LIV Golf London live stream

All times EDT

Friday, July 7: 9.15am-2.15pm ( LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 8: 9.15am-2.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, July 9: 9.15am-2.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)



LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. Friday's play will be shown only on the CW app, but the weekend action will be shown on Saturday and Sunday 1pm-6pm ET. The CW website and CW app are free to use, but they're only available in the United States. To get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at our top-rated golf VPN.

If you want to watch The CW live on your TV, you may need to sign up to a streaming service. Our top choice would be Fubo TV. Packages start from $74.99 a month, which isn't cheap, but new users get a 7-day free trial and there are no long contracts.

Finally, there's the option to watch free on LIV Golf Plus, which is now available to anyone State-side.

Aus TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf London live stream

All times AEST

Friday, July 7: 11.15pm-4.15am (7plus)

Saturday, July 8: 11.15pm-4.15am (7plus)

Sunday, July 9: 11.15pm-4.15am (7plus)

Channel 9 and the 7plus streaming service have the rights to show all 14 LIV Golf events in Australia. That means Aussies can watch every shot of LIV Golf London live and for free.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home via ExpressVPN.

Canada TV Schedule - Watch LIV Golf London live stream

All times EDT

Friday, July 7: 9.15am-2.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, July 8: 9.15am-2.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, July 9: 9.15am-2.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

In Canada, the LIV Golf rights belong to TVA Group, which means Canadians can watch the action live on Game TV.

Prefer to watch online or on-demand? Head over to the LIV Golf Plus streaming service.

LIV Golf London tee times and pairings: Round 1

All groups tee off at 2.15pm local time (BST) which is 6.15am PDT; 8.15am EDT and 11.15pm AEST. Selected groups and the hole on which they start:

1 - Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen

2 - Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

6 - Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters

17 - Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Brandon Grace

18 - Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood

2023 LIV Golf calendar

4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States 11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

Trump National Bedminster, United States 22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States 20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

Trump National Doral, United States 3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

