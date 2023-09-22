How To Watch LIV Golf Chicago: Live Stream The Action

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch LIV Golf Chicago live stream 2023

With just two tournaments remaining in the regular LIV season, the 2023 LIV Golf League Individual Champion could be decided this week.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to use a VPN to watch a LIV Golf Chicago live stream from wherever you are – including options to watch for free – as well as today's tee times and groups.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: September 22-24 Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois TV channel: The CW (US) | Game TV (CAN) | Seven (AUS) Free live streams: LIV Golf Plus (UK, US) | 7plus (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Talor Gooch was ahead in the individual standings for a large chunk of the season until he was overhauled by Cam Smith. Smith has won two of the last three LIV Golf tournaments and now has a 21pt lead over Gooch, and a 50pt one over third-placed man Patrick Reed.

In LIV Golf the top half of the finishers get points. The winner gets 40pts; 2nd place, 30pts; 3rd 24pts; right down to 21st to 24th who get a point each. So, in theory, nine men still have a statistical chance of winning the individual prize. But some of the nine require a whole series of results to go their way. For Smith, the route to seasonal glory is much clearer.

If Smith comes first or second in Chicago then it is only him or Gooch who can win. If Smith wins, Gooch must finish top 3 to retain an interest. If Smith comes second, then Gooch needs at least a top-9 finish.

If Smith comes third, then Reed retains a mathematical chance of finishing the season as top dog, so long as he wins in Chicago. A Smith third place will also mean that Gooch can still become Individual Champion so long as he finishes in the top 14.

Elsewhere in the field there will be interest the form of Brooks Koepka, the sole player from LIV appearing next week’s Ryder Cup. Only he and Robert MacIntyre, who is playing in the Open de France, are playing this week of the 24 Ryder Cup players.

Find out how to watch LIV Golf from anywhere, including all the details you need to watch a LIV Golf Chicago live stream, just below.

Watch LIV Golf Chicago: live stream in the UK

All times BST

Friday, September 22: 6.00pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, September 23: 6.00pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, September 24: 6.00pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

The LIV Golf Plus streaming service is the place to watch the Saudi-backed venture. It's completely free – provided you're willing to hand over your name and email address. You can also download the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV.

Travelling outside the UK? You will need to use a VPN to unblock LIV Golf Plus. We've tested dozens of VPNs and find ExpressVPN to be the most reliable. Details just below.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

Watch LIV Golf Chicago Live Stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch LIV Golf in 2023, including free options in the US, UK and Australia. But what if you're on holiday, in a foreign country? Or maybe working overseas for a while?

Then you'll need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This simple, legal piece of software lets you to set your location to the UK, US, Australia or almost anywhere else on the planet – and thus unblock your local live stream.

ExpressVPN is our favourite. It's incredibly easy to use – you just press 'Connect' and it does the rest – and hugely reliable. There's even a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a whirl and see for yourself.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Grab the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Not sure? Try the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee and see for yourself. It's a great buy for streaming and security alike.

Watch LIV Golf Chicago: live stream in the US

All times EDT

Friday, September 22: 1.00pm-6.15pm ( LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, September 23: 1.00pm-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, September 24: 1.00pm-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)



LIV has signed a TV deal with the CW network in the United States. Friday's play will be shown only on the CW app, but the weekend action will be shown on Saturday and Sunday 1.00pm-6.00pm ET. The CW website and CW app are free to use, but they're only available when you're in the United States. To get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at our top-rated golf VPN.

If you want to watch The CW live on your TV, you may need to sign up to a streaming service. Our top choice would be Fubo TV. Packages start from $74.99 a month, which isn't cheap, but new users get a 7-day free trial and there are no long contracts.

Finally, there's the option to watch free on LIV Golf Plus, which is now available to anyone Stateside.

Watch LIV Golf Chicago: live stream in Australia

All times AEST

Saturday, September 23: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Sunday, September 24: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Monday, September 25: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Channel 9 and the 7plus streaming service have the rights to show all 14 LIV Golf events in Australia. That means Aussies can watch every shot of LIV Golf Chicago live and for free.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just as they would at home via ExpressVPN.

Watch LIV Golf Chicago live stream in Canada

All times EDT

Friday, September 22: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, September 23: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, September 24: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

In Canada, the LIV Golf rights belong to TVA Group, which means Canadians can watch the action live on Game TV.

Prefer to watch online or on-demand? Head over to the LIV Golf Plus streaming service.

LIV Golf Chicago tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups, all tee off at 10.15am/1.15pm/6.15pm/3.15am (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST)

1st tee - C Smith, B Koepka, P Mickelson

14th tee - T Pieters, H Varner III, T Gooch

17th tee - P Uihlein, P Reed, P Perez

2023 LIV Golf calendar

20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

Trump National Doral, United States 3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

