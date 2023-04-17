2023 LIV Golf Adelaide Betting Picks and Predictions

The LIV Tour goes Down Under for the first time, as 48 players head to Adelaide for this week's LIV Golf Adelaide event. They will play at The Grange Golf Club, and the all-Australian Ripper GC team, captained by Cameron Smith, will look to win in their home country.

Will strong efforts from Brooks Koepka (T2), Phil Mickelson (T2), and Patrick Reed (T4) have any bearing on this week's event, or will the trip to Australia take away any momentum from those impressing in the first major of the year?

Let's establish what is required to win this LIV Golf Adelaide event, before bringing you our favorite picks for the first LIV Golf event to take place in Australia.

Before we get into our picks for the LIV Golf Adelaide event, make sure to take a moment to check out these outstanding new customer offers. With these sportsbook promotions, you can secure guaranteed returns and a $150 Moneyline boost, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers, to wager with more confidence on your LIV Golf selections this week.

LIV Golf Adelaide Format

The format will remain the same as it does in all the other events on the LIV Golf League, as each of the 48 players tees it up for 54 holes of strokeplay, which contributes to both an Individual and Team leaderboard.

Even if you are a player out of the running on Sunday, you will still want to shoot the lowest round of the day, so that your team can push forward in the team leaderboard, and potentially win the team event for the week.

Who Has Won on the LIV Golf League This Season?

There have been three events so far this season on the LIV Tour. Charles Howell III kicked things off in Mayakoba, and his team Crushers GC also got the win there, with Paul Casey finishing 4th to back up his teammate, Howell.

Danny Lee then beat Carlos Ortiz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Brendan Steele in a playoff to win on his new tour for the first time, at LIV Golf Tuscon. Thanks to Carlos Ortiz's T2 finish, and his captain, Sergio Garcia's top 10, Team Fireballs won in Arizona.

It was Brooks Koepka who won his home event at LIV Golf Orlando, but it was the Spanish-speaking team, Torque GC that took down the team event last time out.

LIV Golf Adelaide Course Preview

Par 72

6,946 Yards

LIV Golf CEO won here at The Grange Golf Club way back in 1976, but now this event will feature a composite course, featuring holes from both the East and West Course and this narrow tree-lined layout will provide an intriguing test this week.

In terms of professional golf The Grange Golf Club has most recently been used for the 2016 and 2019 Women's Australian Open. The winners of those two events got to -16 and -17 respectively, so adjusting for the three-round format this week, the winning score would well be between -12 and -14.

Accuracy off the tee could well be a factor, and you will want to avoid the many bunkers strategically placed to catch out the pros this week.

LIV Golf Adelaide Key Stats

Greens in Regulation - Hitting enough greens to set up the number of birdies needed to win here is essential. There are plenty of bunkers dotted around this course, which may well punish those that fail to hit the greens in regulation this week.

- Hitting enough greens to set up the number of birdies needed to win here is essential. There are plenty of bunkers dotted around this course, which may well punish those that fail to hit the greens in regulation this week. Driving Accuracy - This narrow tree-lined course could demand accuracy off the tee, so those looking to make the required number of birdies to win here will need to find the fairway first.

LIV Golf Adelaide Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Patrick Reed +1600 (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) The best odds for this Patrick Reed pick are at Bet365

Patrick Reed comes into the week off the back of a 4th place finish at Augusta, and that backs up his 3rd place finish at LIV Golf Orlando a week before.

Reed doesn't have the fondest of memories in Australia, with a tough week at the 2019 Presidents Cup still probably fresh enough in the memory, but he's the type to turn that into a chip on his shoulder, which allows him to perform at his best.

The American's short game is amongst the best on the LIV Tour and he showed once again last time out at Augusta how he can overcome his lack of distance, with unique creativity.

One of the in-form players in the league, it is about time Reed got his first win on the LIV Tour, and I am backing him doing it for his 4 Aces team this week, as he's just preferred over teammate, Peter Uihlein.

Abraham Ancer +2200 (Bet $100 to collect $2300) The best odds for this Abraham Ancer pick are at Bet365

Abraham Ancer is yet to show much since joining the LIV Tour, but before his move, he was trending towards being one of the better players on the PGA Tour, and I firmly believe he will find his form over three days again soon.

I say find his form over three days, because this season he has flashed solid rounds on multiple occasions throughout the season, threatening to play better each week.

At the Mayakoba he was solid if unspectacular in his home country, hitting 71 or better in each round to finish 15th. On his following start in Tuscon, he opened with a 66 to sit 2nd after round one, but couldn't follow that up.

Ancer shot the same score in round two in the LIV Golf Orlando event three weeks ago, to sit 10th going into the final day, where he was looking to put up 10 points on the board for the first time. Once again he failed, but what has he done since to provide confidence?

Realistically, not a lot, but he did make the cut at Augusta two weeks ago, finishing 39th. The Mexican was better thru two rounds once again, sitting in 28th place but a poor final round 76 saw him tumble down the leaderboard.

The main reason I like him this week is his history in Australia, which includes a win at the historic, Australian Open. I am certain Ancer's LIV Tour form will have to improve eventually and maybe a visit to this part of the world is where he turns it around.

LIV Golf Adelaide Odds: Who are the Favorites in Australia This Week?

Here are the latest odds for this week's LIV Golf Adelaide event. You can compare the best odds from your favorite sportsbook, by using the LIV Golf Adelaide Grid.