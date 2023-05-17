'I Feel Awful' - Paul Casey After PGA Championship Withdrawal
Casey had been given an invitation into the tournament, but was forced to withdraw due to aggravating a toe and knee injury
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Tuesday night, Paul Casey withdrew from the PGA Championship after it was revealed that new golf shoes had aggravated an existing toe and knee injury. The Englishman had been trying out the shoes prior to the event but, after receiving treatment on his knee and toe all day Tuesday, he was forced to withdraw and may be unlikely to feature in LIV Golf's Washington tournament on May 26th - 28th.
Following the withdrawal, the LIV golfer stated, via text to the Golf Channel, that: "I feel awful that I get an invitation and then can’t play. I talked to (PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh) about it. He was great.” He has since been replaced by PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens.
Coming into the PGA Championship, Casey had been given a special exemption into the field after not meeting any of the official qualifying criteria. The reason was due to his performance in 2021, where he finished in a tie for fourth, and his status as a European Ryder Cup player.
Casey, who in fact missed last year's PGA Championship due to injury, had his problems over 2022 with the 45-year-old missing a large part of the year due to back problems.
During the season, he missed The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open, before joining LIV ahead of his first Major appearance of the season at The 150th Open. The withdrawal also means that two LIV players have now removed their names from the field, with Martin Kaymer deciding not to play last week whilst he was competing in the LIV Golf Tulsa event.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Who Runs The PGA Championship?
The PGA of America created the first PGA Championship in 1916
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Fisher And Horsey Among Seven To Win US Open Spots At Walton Heath Qualifying
English pair Ross Fisher and David Horsey claimed two of seven places won in the US Open at Walton Heath qualifying
By Paul Higham • Published