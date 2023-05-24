Former US Amateur Champion Returns As Paul Casey Replacement
Andy Ogletree will play for Crushers GC after injury forces Paul Casey's withdrawal from the Washington DC tournament
Andy Ogletree is once again preparing to play in a LIV Golf tournament despite initially being dropped after just one event in 2022.
The 2019 US Amateur champion had been one of the initial intake for LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament at London’s Centurion Club. However, after finishing in last position of the individual standings in that tournament, he was left out of the remaining events that year and later admitted he “kind of got the boot.”
That has all changed in 2023. Not only is the 25-year-old leading the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit – a position that, if he still holds it at the end of the season, will see him make a permanent return to the circuit - but he has filled in on a temporary basis twice this year.
Ogletree replaced Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri for the LIV Golf Orlando event, where he finished tied for 41st. Then, in the LIV Golf Tulsa earlier in the month, he played the final round for Majesticks GC following Lee Westwood’s withdrawal, impressing with a round of eight-under.
That performance has been rewarded with another appearance in this week’s tournament, where he will once again play for Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC after the withdrawal of Paul Casey.
Casey had been in invited to play in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, at Oak Hill Country Club. However, he was forced withdraw after aggravating toe and knee injuries. Casey later admitted he felt “awful” about having to pull out having been given a surprise invitation.
DeChambeau gave an update on Casey’s recovery in the build-up to this week’s LIV Golf DC event, saying: “He's in a place where he's recovering, and he'll be good in a couple weeks he told me, so no issues with that.”
In the meantime, it offers another chance for Ogletree to impress. DeChambeau explained he had every confidence in him to do so. He said: “It's kind of hard not to pick him. I'm looking forward to some more good scores out of him. He's a great kid, great player. I love having him on the team, and he'll be a tremendous asset."
LIV Golf DC begins at Trump National Golf Club on Friday and is the seventh tournament of the schedule. Crushers GC are currently fourth in the team standings.
