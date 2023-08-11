How To Watch LIV Golf Bedminster: Live Stream The Action

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch LIV Golf Bedminster live stream 2023

Bryson DeChambeau arrives at Trump National Bedmister in prime form, having carded rounds of 61 and 58 last weekend to win LIV Golf Greenbrier. For Henrik Stenson, enduring a season of mainly mundane finishes, it is a return to where he won last season.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a LIV Golf Bedminster live stream from wherever you are – including options to watch for free – as well as today's tee times and groups.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: August 11-13 Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, United States TV channel: The CW (US) | Game TV (CAN) | Seven (AUS) Free live streams: LIV Golf Plus (UK, US) | 7plus (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Henrik Stenson returns to the scene of his debut in LIV Golf and his one and only victory on this tour so far. Having abandoned the Ryder Cup captaincy in favour of LIV Golf, his 11-under total of 202 was enough for him to win by two strokes from Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff.

Another with only one win on the LIV circuit is Bryson DeChambeau, who won last week at LIV Golf Greenbrier. His win was as headline-grabbing as Stenson’s had been, as DeChambeau became the seventh man in professional golf to card a 58. The LIV Tour became the sixth tour to have a round of 58 on it, after the PGA Tour, the Japanese Tour, where it has happened twice, the Korn Ferry Tour, European Challenge Tour and the Canadian Tour.

For DeChambeau, who even managed to get a bogey into his 58, it was a sign that his form continues to surge. Having finished on average in 26th over the first five events of the LIV season, he has top-10 finishes in four of the following five events.

This is the 11th event of LIV’s 14-tournament season, and the second of three events scheduled at a Trump-owned venue. This Tom Fazio design is from the penal school of golf architecture, with many forced carries. It hosted the US Women’s Open of 2017. It was due to host the PGA Championship in 2022, which would have made it the first Trump-owned course to host a men’s Major. But following the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, the PGA of America moved this tournament to Southern Hills Country Club.

Find out how to watch LIV Golf from anywhere, including all the details you need to watch a LIV Golf Bedminster live stream, just below.

Watch LIV Golf Bedminster live stream in the UK

All times BST

Friday, August 11: 6pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, August 12: 6pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, August 13: 6pm-11.15pm (LIV Golf Plus)

The LIV Golf Plus streaming service is the place to watch the Saudi-backed venture. It's completely free – provided you're willing to hand over your name and email address. You can also download the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and FireTV.

Travelling outside the UK? You will need to use a VPN to unblock LIV Golf Plus. We've tested dozens of VPNs and find ExpressVPN to be the most reliable. Details just below.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

Watch LIV Golf Bedminster Live Stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch LIV Golf in 2023, including free options in the US, UK and Australia. But what if you're on holiday, in a foreign country? Or maybe working overseas for a while?

Then you'll need a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This simple, legal piece of software lets you to set your location to the UK, US, Australia or almost anywhere else on the planet – and thus unblock your local live stream.

ExpressVPN is our favourite. It's incredibly easy to use – you just press 'Connect' and it does the rest – and hugely reliable. There's even a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a whirl and see for yourself.

Watch LIV Golf from anywhere with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Grab the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Not sure? Try the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee and see for yourself. It's a great buy for streaming and security alike.

Watch LIV Golf Bedminster live stream in the US

All times EDT

Friday, August 11: 1pm-6.15pm ( LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, August 12: 1pm-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)

Sunday, August 13: 1pm-6.15pm (LIV Golf Plus); 1pm-6pm (The CW / Fubo TV)



LIV has signed a TV deal with the CW network in the United States. Friday's play will be shown only on the CW app, but the weekend action will be shown on Saturday and Sunday 1pm-6pm ET. The CW website and CW app are free to use, but they're only available in the United States. To get around this geo-blocking we recommend taking a look at our top-rated golf VPN.

If you want to watch The CW live on your TV, you may need to sign up to a streaming service. Our top choice would be Fubo TV. Packages start from $74.99 a month, which isn't cheap, but new users get a 7-day free trial and there are no long contracts.

Finally, there's the option to watch free on LIV Golf Plus, which is now available to anyone Stateside.

Watch LIV Golf Bedminster live stream in Australia

All times AEST

Saturday, August 11: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Sunday, August 12: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Sunday, August 13: 3am-8.15am (7plus)

Channel 9 and the 7plus streaming service have the rights to show all 14 LIV Golf events in Australia. That means Aussies can watch every shot of LIV Golf Bedminster live and for free.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just as they would at home via ExpressVPN.

Watch LIV Golf Bedminster live stream in Canada

All times EDT

Friday, August 11: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Saturday, August 12: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

Sunday, August 13: 1pm-6.15pm (Game TV / LIV Golf Plus)

In Canada, the LIV Golf rights belong to TVA Group, which means Canadians can watch the action live on Game TV.

Prefer to watch online or on-demand? Head over to the LIV Golf Plus streaming service.

LIV Golf Bedminster tee times and groups: Round 1

The first two rounds are played under a shotgun start, so all groups tee off at the same time, which is 10.15am/1.15pm/6.15pm/3.15am (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST). Selected groups and where they start:

1st tee: B DeChambeau, D Johnson, H Stenson

B DeChambeau, D Johnson, H Stenson 2nd tee: B Koepka, S Garcia, C Smith

B Koepka, S Garcia, C Smith 18th tee: M Wolff, P Reed, T Gooch

2023 LIV Golf calendar

22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States 20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

Trump National Doral, United States 3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.