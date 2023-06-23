'It’s Been Amazing,' - Poulter On 'Remarkable' First Year Of LIV Golf
Ian Poulter says it's been an "amazing" first year of LIV Golf after admitting he was "diving into the unknown" when he signed up
Ian Poulter says it's been an "incredible" experience watching LIV Golf's "remarkable" growth over the last 12 months.
Centurion hosted the first ever LIV Golf event last year, as one of eight events in the inaugural season of Greg Norman's new golf tour, which has expended to 14 events in the 2023 LIV Golf League season.
And with a return to Centurion coming up in a couple of weeks, Poulter - who admits he was "diving into the unknown" when signing up - says the progression has been remarkable in such a short space of time.
“Thinking where we started from to now it’s pretty remarkable,” Poulter told Wales Online.
“It was diving into the unknown. It was a completely new atmosphere, a completely new product.
“As the product has grown, you can see the vision behind it. We’ve achieved a lot in those 12 months collectively as a group of players and as a group of people behind LIV to create a new product for a younger audience, a slightly different demographic, and an international product.
“It’s exciting, so being nervous in the first one was understandable, but now it’s a very different feeling.”
There's been a monumental shift in the golfing landscape since LIV Golf launched, as the PGA Tour shocked the world by agreeing a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) - who have bankrolled LIV Golf's introduction.
One of the big questions of the deal as it's fleshed out by Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the future of LIV Golf, but Norman reportedly told LIV Golf employees that it's business as usual.
With Poulter's own team Majesticks GC signing a deal with one of his sponsors, indicating that they are certainly planning for the future, the 47-year-old is keen to point out the virtues of LIV Golf, as showcased by their successful trip to Australia.
“You go from looking at the vision to tasting it and feeling it and living it and growing with it and the experience has been incredible," Poulter added.
“You look back to Adelaide as a showcase event and what LIV Golf can do for an area. Adelaide is one that hasn’t had its fair share of events but look at what LIV Adelaide did to the region.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"From a perspective of bringing in 75,000 fans, new sponsors, a hole in one, crazy atmosphere, a great concert.
“As a concept for us to participate in, it was exciting and refreshing to see fans enjoying themselves."
The LIV Golf League is in Spain at Valderrama next week before returning to where it all began at Centurion at the start of July.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
