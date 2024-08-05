Ian Poulter ‘Gutted’ To Withdraw From Asian Tour England Event
'The Postman' was due to appear at the Asian Tour's International Series England event at Foxhills this week
LIV Golf star Ian Poulter has been forced to withdraw from the Asian Tour's International Series England event this week due to an injury.
The Majesticks co-captain was expected to tee it up at Foxhills Country Club in what would have been his second home appearance inside a month - following on from LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club - but was advised to miss the tournament in Surrey after the reoccurrence of an ankle issue.
In his last start, Poulter finished T27 at LIV Golf UK, which took place days before the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National - a course where he previously helped Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2018.
Having watched fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood claim silver for Team GB on Sunday, however, Poulter started the following day with a drop of less positive news.
In a statement posted on Poulter's social media accounts which explained the injury further, Poulter said: "Unfortunately, I've been forced to withdraw from this weeks International Series event at Fox Hills Country Club.
A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter)
A photo posted by on
"An ankle injury I had earlier in the season has reappeared and after consultation with my team, I've been advised on resting it in order to reduce the inflammation."
Home fans who were hoping to see one of the best English golfers of all time may not be totally disappointed, though, after Poulter revealed he was still planning to show his support for the event at the weekend.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
His statement continued: "There is nothing better than playing in front of home fans and I'm gutted to miss out on another opportunity after a fantastic week at LIV Golf UK.
"I plan on being at Fox Hills on Saturday to support the event and hopefully will have a chance to meet some of you there. I wish all the competitors in the field, staff, volunteers, and stakeholders a great week. Poults."
Among the other notable names who are currently confirmed to play the International Series England tournament include Michael Block and former PGA Tour regular - now Smash GC member - Jason Kokrak.
Several other star LIV golfers are included in the field, such as; two-time senior Major winner Richard Bland and relegation-threatened Harold Varner III, Branden Grace, and the Vincent brothers.
John Catlin, Eugenio Chacarra, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, Kalle Samooja, and Caleb Surratt complete the LIV Golf contingent at Foxhills this week.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Man Fears Female Golf Pro Will Look Like Paige Spiranac And Distract His Grandson... What Social Media Is Telling Us About The Women's Game
PGA Professional Emma Booth provides an insight into what we can learn about women's golf through social media
By Emma Booth Published
-
Tom Kim 'Very Sorry' And Vows To 'Try Harder' Following Emotional End To Paris 2024
The Korean golfer finished eighth in the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National - leaving the prospect of mandatory military service on the table still
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why These 6 LIV Golfers Are Playing For More Than Gold At The 2024 Olympics
Every LIV Golf player at the Olympics not named Jon Rahm is playing for more than just a gold medal with a Major bonus also on the line
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Olympics: Jon Rahm Shares Lead After 54-Holes
LIV Golf's big-money signing is in pole position for Olympic gold after the third round of the men's tournament at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'There's A Little Bit Of A Crisis And Things Have To Be Fixed' - Joaquin Niemann On LIV, The Majors And Olympic Qualifying
Joaquin Niemann made a flying start to the Olympic golf competition in Paris, but still voiced his frustration at the ongoing Olympic and Major qualifying "crisis"
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For International Series England
The latest of the Asian Tour’s International Events heads to England, and it has attracted a host of LIV Golf players
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘They Made Their Choice’ - PGA Tour Pro Backs Up Rory McIlroy's View On Lack Of LIV Golfers At The Olympics
McIlroy previously stated that LIV players "knew what they had to do" if they wanted to try and earn an Olympic spot - and Canada's Nick Taylor agreed with his PGA Tour peer
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Is Bryson DeChambeau Not At The Olympics?
The World No.9 won his second US Open in June, yet he did not make the American's Olympic golf squad...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Says 'Politics' Has Caused 'Unfair' Situation Regarding Olympic Qualifiers
Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz believes the men's Olympic golf event is missing players who "should be here" at Paris 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
‘They Were Very Aware Of The Decision They Made' - Rory McIlroy Unsympathetic To LIV Golfers Missing Paris Olympics
McIlroy made his feelings clear after questions regarding whether certain LIV players should have been included in the men's Olympic golf field arose
By Jonny Leighfield Published