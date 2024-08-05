Ian Poulter ‘Gutted’ To Withdraw From Asian Tour England Event

LIV Golf star Ian Poulter has been forced to withdraw from the Asian Tour's International Series England event this week due to an injury.

The Majesticks co-captain was expected to tee it up at Foxhills Country Club in what would have been his second home appearance inside a month - following on from LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club - but was advised to miss the tournament in Surrey after the reoccurrence of an ankle issue.

In his last start, Poulter finished T27 at LIV Golf UK, which took place days before the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National - a course where he previously helped Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2018.

Having watched fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood claim silver for Team GB on Sunday, however, Poulter started the following day with a drop of less positive news.

In a statement posted on Poulter's social media accounts which explained the injury further, Poulter said: "Unfortunately, I've been forced to withdraw from this weeks International Series event at Fox Hills Country Club.

"An ankle injury I had earlier in the season has reappeared and after consultation with my team, I've been advised on resting it in order to reduce the inflammation."

Home fans who were hoping to see one of the best English golfers of all time may not be totally disappointed, though, after Poulter revealed he was still planning to show his support for the event at the weekend.

His statement continued: "There is nothing better than playing in front of home fans and I'm gutted to miss out on another opportunity after a fantastic week at LIV Golf UK.

"I plan on being at Fox Hills on Saturday to support the event and hopefully will have a chance to meet some of you there. I wish all the competitors in the field, staff, volunteers, and stakeholders a great week. Poults."

Among the other notable names who are currently confirmed to play the International Series England tournament include Michael Block and former PGA Tour regular - now Smash GC member - Jason Kokrak.

Several other star LIV golfers are included in the field, such as; two-time senior Major winner Richard Bland and relegation-threatened Harold Varner III, Branden Grace, and the Vincent brothers.

John Catlin, Eugenio Chacarra, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, Kalle Samooja, and Caleb Surratt complete the LIV Golf contingent at Foxhills this week.