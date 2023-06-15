Lee Westwood And Richard Bland Denied Entry To Senior Open
Both men received emails on Thursday stating that their applications to the tournament had been denied
On Thursday, it was revealed that both Lee Westwood and Richard Bland would be unable to make their debut appearances in the senior ranks, specifically at The Senior Open, with it being reported that both have had their applications turned down by The Senior Open Championship Committee Board.
Although Westwood is yet to comment, Bland has taken to social media to voice his disdain at the decision, with the Englishman posting a screenshot of the email to his Instagram account.
Bland, who was one of the players to give up his membership of the DP World Tour after various fines and sanctions were handed out following February's arbitration results announcement, also included the caption "and there's me thinking things had changed", with the Englishman eligible for the tournament after turning 50 in February.
Along with Bland, Westwood will also not feature in the event at Royal Porthcawl in July, despite the fact that, back in November, he revealed that he had been reportedly offered the chance to compete on the Legends Tour (formerly known as the European Senior Tour).
Westwood, who turned 50 back in April, would have been one of the star-attractions in Wales but, on Thursday, both received an email which read: "The committee has considered your application and is not willing to approve it, because you have outstanding fines imposed on you for breaching its conflicting tournament regulations.
"You will therefore be removed from the entry list and your entry fee will be refunded with immediate effect. We would remind you of the entry deadline of 12 noon (UK time) on 6 July 2023 should you intend to settle your outstanding fines and wish to re-enter by this deadline."
Following the news of the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour CEO, made it clear that those who want to re-join the Tour must pay their fines first. However, these fines reportedly go into the hundreds of thousands with those players also needing to serve bans prior to that.
In Westwood's case, as the tweet below shows, he has no interest in re-joining the DP World Tour, with the 50-year-old stating on Twitter: "... Should I ever wish to join the @DPWorldTour again. Which I don’t , so I don’t have any outstanding fines. I’m not sure which fines the email relates to? It’s puzzling."
Good article James. Couple of inaccuracies. One being the size of the fines should I ever wish to join the @DPWorldTour again. Which I don’t , so I don’t have any outstanding fines 🤷🏽♂️. I’m not sure which fines the email relates to? It’s puzzling. @RandA ? https://t.co/TBwleUxTi3June 15, 2023
Like Bland, Westwood has also given up his membership and, consequently, that would be where the problem lies, as The Senior Open Championship is 50% owned by the DP World Tour. Because of the ownership, it's unlikely that we will see the English duo in the tournament, not until they settle their fines and re-join the DP World Tour, something which is unlikely to happen given the recent circumstances.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Matthieu Pavon Makes Hole-In-One At US Open
Despite play only being a few hours old, Matthieu Pavon produced the first hole-in-one of the 123rd US Open
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Is The Barranca At Los Angeles Country Club?
The word barranca is set to become part of golf fans' lexicon at this year's US Open
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Matthieu Pavon Makes Hole-In-One At US Open
Despite play only being a few hours old, Matthieu Pavon produced the first hole-in-one of the 123rd US Open
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Could Have Shot 59' - Max Homa On LA Country Club Course Record 61
Max Homa holds the course record at Los Angeles Country Club - but his memory "bothers" him
By Michael Weston • Published
-
US Open Cut Explained: How Many Golfers Make It Through To The Weekend
The pressure's on to make the cut, but how many golfers make it through to the weekend at the US Open?
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
US Open Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates From Los Angeles Country Club - Fowler Leads With Stars Chasing
Matthew Fitzpatrick starts his defense of the US Open that he won in 2022 - Scottie Scheffler is one of the early starters
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
How Many US Opens Has Tiger Woods Won?
Tiger Woods has won most tournaments several times over - and that includes his national open
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Tour Pro Makes Hole-In-One And Albatross In LPGA Practice
LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson, who qualified for the US Open while six months pregnant, made the ace and 'double eagle' ahead of the Meijer LPGA Classic
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Which Golfer Holds The Record For The Most Cuts At Men's Majors?
From Tiger Woods to Jack Nicklaus, there have been plenty of incredible golfers over the past few decades, but who's made the most cuts?
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Charlie Woods Spotted Playing Practice Round At Riviera
Tiger Woods' son Charlie was seen practising in LA - and his swing is looking pretty good
By Michael Weston • Published