Ian Poulter Calls For 'Compromise From All Sides' To Achieve Unity In Men's Game
The Majesticks GC co-captain explained why collaboration has to be at the forefront of golf's future if it is to thrive
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter insists collaboration must be at the forefront of unification plans if the sport - at the men's pro level - is to reconvene and thrive.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently acknowledged that discussions with the PIF remain "ongoing" but that a deal is unlikely to see LIV Golf and the other leading world tours in men's pro golf join together before 2028, at the earliest.
While those talks appear to still have a long way to go before a conclusion is reached, golfers and fans alike remain free to sketch out what the future of the sport could look like in an ideal world.
Speaking at the International Series England, one of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour that awards the rankings leader with a spot in LIV Golf League, Poulter shared how he wants to see events playing out in the next few years.
Poulter said: "Look, I think the bigger picture would be having a collaboration where the best players in the world have an opportunity to compete again with one another. How that lays itself out, we have yet to see but hopefully the game of golf will put us back in that position at some point.
"Again, how that's going to look with the amount of events that we have on LIV and how people can perhaps cross over to both maybe PGA Tour, DP World Tour and obviously the Asian Tour, it is finding a way to make it work for everybody. Find out a way to make it right so there is going to have to be a level of compromise from all sides, to be honest, to make it work."
Since the initial June 6 agreement back in 2023, progress towards a completed deal seems to have crawled along at a snail's pace, although both sides have continued to insist that the situation remains positive.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Poulter, who is likely to turn 50 before a resolution is found, pointed out that the complexity of the entire issue means a deal was always likely to take years rather than months.
He continued: "The structure of that is quite complex and I think that's one of the issues when some people in the outside world are frustrated it's taken so long. It's not easy, there's a lot of play here to make these things work. We as players are hopeful at some point, we can find a way to figure this thing out."
Poulter - who was forced to withdraw before the start of the International Series England with an ankle issue - is expected to be back fit for LIV Golf Greenbrier this weekend, the penultimate tournament of the individual campaign.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
What Do The Best Wedge Players On The PGA Tour Use?
Sam De’Ath takes a look into what wedge models the best players around the greens on the PGA Tour employ
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
'He Just Took It And Ran' - Hideki Matsuyama On London Robbery
Matsuyama lost his wallet while his caddie and coach both had their passports stolen in a London robbery following the Paris Olympics
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Joaquin Niemann Could Win $22 Million This Week
The Chilean is leading the LIV Golf individual standings with just two rounds to go in the 2024 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Credits LIV Golf For Scottie Scheffler's Huge 2024 Earnings
Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson insists that without LIV Golf, the World No.1 wouldn’t have claimed the huge sums of money he has so far in 2024
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Do LIV Golf Caddies Make?
The big-money League is known for the huge sums of money paid to its players, but what about their caddies?
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Celebrates Big Milestone At Greenbrier Return
LIV Golf visits Greenbrier for the second year running this week, and its opening round at the West Virginia course has particularly special significance
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout 2024
Bryson DeChambeau returns to the scene of his historic 58 as he goes in search of a repeat of his win of a year ago
By Mike Hall Published
-
Graeme McDowell’s LIV Golf Replacement Confirmed After Nasal Spray Ban
There has been a reshuffling of the teams in the LIV Golf League after McDowell was suspended for one tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Graeme McDowell Tests Positive For Banned Substance And Will Miss LIV Golf Greenbrier
Taking to social media, the LIV Golfer claimed he didn't realise the substance was banned, with McDowell now set to miss LIV Golf Greenbrier
By Matt Cradock Published