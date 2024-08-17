LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Life On The PGA Tour And DP World Tour

Ian Poulter has been a member of the LIV Golf League for two years now and says the positives surrounding his move from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are plentiful.

The 48-year-old has earned millions of dollars while rediscovering his love for playing all around the world and has been freed up by a slimmed-down schedule, too.

And while wins have been harder to come by than he would have liked, Poulter and his Majesticks have yet to record one, the Englishman has loved his time with the PIF-backed circuit.

However, after acknowledging that there is not much that he longs for from the previous chapter of his career, Poulter admitted there is one thing he does miss.

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly at the International Series England, one of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour that awards the rankings leader a spot in LIV Golf League, he said: "What do I miss about DP World Tour and PGA Tour? Well, there's not a lot I miss, because, you know, I'm doing the same thing I was doing on LIV. The format change is different, obviously.

Rory Mcilroy and Ian Poulter at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I do miss some friends. The guy you would have seen for 20 weeks a year, which obviously you don't really see them anymore. So that probably the only thing I would say I miss."

During the first part of a pro career that began in 1995, the majority of Poulter's time was taken up by DP World Tour events across Asia, Africa and - of course, Europe - allowing Poulter and his fellow competitors to explore the world and showcase high-level golf in all four corners.

But as he began featuring more on the PGA Tour, Poulter's passport was used slightly less.

Now a part of LIV - which has eight tournaments outside of the US in its 14-event schedule - the five-time Ryder Cup winner is delighted to be back travelling more once again.

He said: "While I was a global player, back when I was part of the PGA Tour before LIV, I played in Japan and Australia and Singapore and Hong Kong and Korea and all of these global international destinations, we're doing exactly the same thing with LIV.

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood during the first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think, for me, certainly the travel aspect is something I've always embraced. The fun thing for me at LIV is we're doing exactly the same thing.

"I enjoy taking the game of golf and the LIV product to these destinations which, for somewhat of the last five years beforehand, we probably did slightly less travel. And that's one of the massive pluses for me, with all of the guys, is being able to take this great game to the rest of the world."