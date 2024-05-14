Ian Poulter Among LIV Golfers Confirmed For Asian Tour England Event
'The Postman' will headline the group of LIV players teeing it up as the Asian Tour heads to Surrey in August
Ian Poulter is set to return to his homeland for the International Series England event and is one of a number of LIV Golf players to be confirmed in the field at Foxhills Club & Resort from August 8-11.
It is the second time that Poulter will play the Asian Tour’s enhanced event on British soil after he finished runner-up in last year's edition.
The co-captain of Majesticks GC will be joined by a host of other LIV Golf League players in the heart of Surrey, including his teammate Sam Horsfield.
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion representing Smash GC, has also been confirmed, as have Harold Varner III of 4Aces GC, Anirban Lahiri from Crushers GC, Branden Grace from Stinger GC, and Richard Bland of Cleeks GC.
“Playing in England has and always will be very special for me. Having home crowds and family and friends supporting is always awesome,” Poulter, 48, said.
"I’m very much looking forward to playing the International Series event at Foxhills. For me to be back home is going to be a truly special summer.
“Foxhills is a course that is only one hour [and] 20 [minutes] from my front door, but it is a course I have not played yet. I am looking forward to getting there and playing a few practice rounds and getting a look at the venue, and then really giving it a good go.”
Poulter has amassed three PGA Tour victories and 12 DP World Tour titles in his career to date but made his name in the Ryder Cup. His total of 16 points helped Team Europe win five of the seven Ryder Cups he appeared in and earned him the nickname ‘The Postman’.
A host of stars from the Asian Tour have also been confirmed as they seek invaluable points in the season-long race for The International Series Rankings title, with the champion securing a place on the LIV Golf League roster. There are also over 30 places available for the season-ending LIV Golf Promotions event.
Poulter added: “With the scheduling that the Asian Tour has done, it enables a few of the LIV Golf players to compete on The International Series which is fantastic. I think you will see a lot of guys play events like this to get that extra competition and also gain valuable world ranking points.
“It is fantastic for everyone, it boosts the competition and gives the Asian Tour those stronger fields and higher purses, and that provides a great stepping stone for those players striving to get onto the LIV Golf League, which is potentially life changing.
"It gives them a fantastic opportunity and with that you are seeing better competition, stronger international fields and great golf generally."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
