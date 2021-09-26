DeChambeau had failed to drive the first green on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, he would finally manage it.

Watch: Bryson Dechambeau Drives First Green In Ryder Cup Singles

Bryson DeChambeau continued to pulverise the Whistling Straits with long drives, with the American finding the putting surface with his very first tee shot in the singles.

DeChambeau had been teasing it all week, but over the first two days he hadn’t come close, actually hitting a spectator on the first day.

However, facing off against Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles, the big-hitting American would carry it on to the front edge, with the drive finishing on the middle of the green..

Watch the incredible drive below:

Not only did he drive the green, but the 28-year-old rolled in the eagle putt, sending the spectators around the 1st in to absolute fanfare!

Featuring in both the fourball sessions, DeChambeau has registered some mammoth tee shots in Wisconsin, with a 417-yard drive on the par-5 5th at Whistling Straits the standout.

After the conclusion of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, the American will head to the Long Drive World Championship’s in Mesquite, Nevada.