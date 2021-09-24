WATCH: DeChambeau Launches 417-Yard Drive At Ryder Cup

Watch as Bryson DeChambeau launches a trademark missile at the Ryder Cup

It was a matter of when, not if, and Bryson DeChambeau did not disappoint when he stepped on a drive at Whistling Straits during the second session of the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Standing on the 5th tee, the 28-year-old took an alternative route to glory on the 581-yard par-5, launching a mammoth drive that left him less than 100 yards to the flag.

Related: We knew Tiger was fist-pumping from the couch

At one-down, it was certainly timely as he and partner Scottie Scheffler looked to level the score in their four-ball tie against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

In total, DeChambeau’s drive travelled a truly ridiculous 417 yards and you can check it out below:

His 72-yard approach was dispatched at the target but his playing partner somewhat stole his thunder, converting for eagle to square the match.

And here’s a visual comparison of just how obscene Bryson’s line and execution was:

It wasn’t the first time DeChambeau raised a few eyebrows with one of his trademark tee shots at this year’s Ryder Cup. After sitting out the opening foursomes session, his first shot of the 43rd biennial contest struck a spectator on the leg.

And with the wind blowing hard, it surely won’t be the last time we see the flamboyant American take on something most wouldn’t dream of. It’s to be admired he hits it as straight as he does.

DeChambeau caused a stir in the build-up to this year’s event when he admitted he had “wrecked his hand” by doing two speed training sessions a day in preparation for next week’s Long Drive World Championship.

The Americans lead 3-1 after the morning foursomes and have made another strong start to the afternoon’s play as they bid to wrestle back the fabled gold trophy from Team Europe.