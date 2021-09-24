Playing the very first hole in the afternoon fourballs, Bryson DeChambeau struck a spectator with his drive.

Bryson DeChambeau Hits Spectator With Opening Tee Shot At Ryder Cup

In the build-up to the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau had been hinting about driving the first green at Whistling Straits.

When his name was announced for the afternoon fourballs on day one, everyone was excited to see how the American would tackle the first hole.

After Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and teammate Scottie Scheffler teed off, it was Bryson’s turn, with the 28-year-old pulling out the big stick.

Not holding back, DeChambeau smashed his drive down the left hand side of the first. Whilst the ball was in the air, he didn’t shout fore and the ball landed flush on a poor woman’s ankle.

Faced with a tough second shot, he managed a stunning approach shot from the rough with his birdie putt being walked in to much fanfare.

The drive did cause some reaction on Twitter, especially as Bryson said, at the Open Championship press conference, that he shouts fore “99% of the time” if his ball is going offline.

DeChambeau has had previous incidents. At the PGA Championship, social media branded him “disgraceful” after failing to shout fore despite a wayward opening tee shot.

A similar incident also occurred at the US Open, with the American failing to shout ‘fore’ or even point his arm out in the direction the ball was going on the 4th hole at Torrey Pines.