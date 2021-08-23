Bryson DeChambeau announced over Instagram that he will be featuring at an event in Mesquite, Nevada.

Bryson DeChambeau To Compete At Long Drive World Championships

Bryson DeChambeau’s transformation to one of the longest drivers in golfing history has been well noted over the past 18 months. Now, the American is taking that to the PLDA World Championships.

Announcing on Instagram, DeChambeau said: “I recently got invited to The Professional Long Driver’s Association World Championship in Mesquite Nevada September 27th- October 1st @prolongdrive.

“This is an amazing opportunity to grow the game and the sport in general! I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are.”

DeChambeau, who ranks 1st on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 321.5 yards, acknowledges that the long drive events are a league above, with the 27-year-old saying: “I’ve been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance, but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job.”

The event, which gets underway on the 27th September – 1st October, will be played at Mesquite Sports Complex in Mesquite, Nevada, with Kyle Berkshire the defending champion.

DeChambeau and Berkshire are good friends off the course, with the two featuring in multiple YouTube videos together.

Berkshire, who holds the world record for the biggest ball speed recorded at 228 mph, shocked DeChambeau when, in one video, he hit the ball a whopping 302-yards with an 8-iron!

One noteworthy point is the timing of the long drive event. Beginning on 27th September, it is only a day after the Ryder Cup, which runs from the 24th – 26th September at Whistling Straits.

Currently sitting third in the Ryder Cup qualification standings, DeChambeau is expected to compete for America in September.