USA claimed yet another 3-1 session as a tightly fought morning foursomes ended with the Americans firmly on top.

Team USA Dominate, Whilst Garcia Breaks Ryder Cup Record

The Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia made it two wins from two in the morning foursomes, with Garcia breaking the record for most matches won at the Ryder Cup.

Despite being 3-down through three holes against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, the duo rallied, getting the scores back to 1-down before a scintillating chip-in from Garcia at the 9th put it back to level.

Back-to-back wins at the 12th and 13th put the Europeans 2-up, with a contentious moment at the 15th being the big talking point of the match.

Playing his second shot on the 15th, the Americans felt that they should get relief from a drain. However, after two rule officials looked at the situation, it was deemed there was no possibility of relief. This led Koepka to say “If I break my wrist, it’s on f—— both of you,” to the two rules officials present.

With a close finish lined up, the Spaniards recovered, winning the 16th and 17th to claim a 3&1 victory, with Garcia breaking the most Ryder Cup matches won record.

In the second match, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson secured their second foursomes point with a tense match between Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton ending in a 2&1 victory.

Similar to the first match, the Americans took the first three holes, with further victories leading to them being 4-up at the turn.

Europe would fight back though, claiming the 11th and 13th before a hole-out eagle from Casey at the 14th put them within one.

As the momentum swung it seemed Europe were back in it, but a scrappy bogey at the 15th put them back to 2-down, and thanks to two halves, Johnson and Morikawa would secure another point for USA.

With two games out on the course, we saw our first foursomes match go down the 18th, with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas staging a comeback to defeat the rookie pairing of Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger.

Speith and Thomas had been 3-down through six, but a run of birdies and eagles saw the Americans get to 2-up with two to play.

Despite losing the 17th, Wiesberger would find the creek at the 18th, leading to a 2-up victory for Team USA.

In the final match, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also made it two wins from two in the foursomes.

A tightly fought front nine gave way to an American dominated back, with three wins on the bounce moving them 3-up.

Lee Westwood, who is without a Ryder Cup win since 2014, and Matt Fitzpatrick, who is yet to claim a Ryder Cup point, did stage a slight comeback, but the American pair were too strong, eventually securing a 2&1 win.

After yet another 3-1 win for Team USA, they sit 9-3 ahead with Padraig Harrington’s men have it all to do this afternoon.