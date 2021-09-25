Paul Casey holed a sublime wedge shot at the par-4 14th to set up a thrilling finale in the morning foursomes match.

Paul Casey Produces Stunning Eagle Hole Out At Ryder Cup

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton had been 4-down through 10 holes but, thanks to two wins at the 11th and 13th, the English duo found themselves only 2-down to Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

Playing the par-4 14th, Hatton’s drive found the left hand rough, just shy of the bunker, leaving his partner a blind wedge shot in.

Casey, who had lost both his matches in a dominant first day by America, was looking for redemption, and, striking his approach off an awkward lie, it seemed the momentum was swinging in the Europeans way.

Watch the video below:

Eyeing his shot up and down, it landed on the right side of the green, and, using the many contours of the Whistling Straits greens rolled like a putt into the bottom of the cup.

Due to the blindness of the shot, Casey didn’t actually know his shot had found the bottom of the hole, with his playing partner and caddies confirming the good news to the 15-time European Tour winner.

The eagle put the English pair back to 1-down, with their opponents unable to follow. However, at the next Europe would give the shot back, making a scrappy bogey to drop back to 2-down.