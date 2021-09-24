WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Almost Drives Opening Hole At Ryder Cup

The American nearly found the front edge of the 1st hole after unleashing a monster drive...

Bryson DeChambeau wowed fans in practice at the Ryder Cup by almost driving the opening hole at Whistling Straits.

The Golfing Scientist, now the professional game’s longest hitter, unleashed a drive on the 364 yard 1st hole and came close to getting it onto the front of the green.

Watch the video below via GOLFTV:

DeChambeau was not selected in the day one foursomes but will be a key player in the fourballs throughout the opening two days.

We’ll likely see him have a go at driving the green again if the wind is helping.

He makes his second appearance for Ryder Cup Team USA this week after a disappointing debut in Paris last time out.

He played three matches and failed to win a point, losing in the foursomes with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as well as in the singles versus Alex Noren.

Related: Whose ball is used in foursomes at the Ryder Cup?

DeChambeau is controversially playing in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship the day after the Ryder Cup.

The 2020 US Open says he is getting faster and has an advantage this week at Whistling Straits with his length off the tee.

“It’s faster. It’s definitely faster,” DeChambeau said of his speed.

“I would say hopefully I can get out on the golf course 200 miles an hour ball speed with a 45-inch driver. That would be really nice.

“Again, there’s going to be certain holes it’s a huge advantage on: 10, 6, 5, 1, 2.

“You name it, there’s a whole list of holes where it’s going to be a huge advantage I hope if I’m hitting it in the fairway.”

Bryson was quoted as saying he had “wrecked hands” prior to the match, although he has said that those quotes were from before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“So when I had some blisters on my hands and wrecked my hands, that was before the FedExCup Playoffs,” he said.

“That was that Friday before is when it happened. The story came out later after — because I was talking about it and how badly my hands hurt after that because of how much effort I was putting into it.”