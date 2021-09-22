Whistling Straits has hosted a number of big events in the past, most notably three PGA Championships

Who’s Won At Whistling Straits Previously?

The Straits Course at Whistling Straits hosts the Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe, though this isn’t the first time a prestigious tournament has played at the course in Wisconsin.

Established in 1998, Whistling Straits is a relatively new course, though it has already hosted three PGA Championship and a US Senior Open.

The 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championships took place at the Wisconsin course, as did the 2007 US Senior Open.

2004 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits – Vijay Singh

The 2004 PGA Championship saw Vijay Singh pick up his third Major victory, with the 41-year-old recovering from a final round capitulation to win in a three man playoff.

Singh shot 67, 68 and 69 in the opening three rounds, before his score of 76 on the final day became the highest final-round score ever by a PGA champion.

He still managed to finish the 72 holes eight-under-par though, and ended up in a playoff against Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard.

The three-hole aggregate playoff over the 10th, 17th and 18th holes saw Singh make birdie on the first hole, with his opponents only managing par.

All three parred the par-3 17th, but the Americans failed to finish the final hole after Singh’s superior score left it impossible for them to recover the deficit, handing the Fijian his third Major.

2010 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits – Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer finished level with Bubba Watson after four rounds at Whistling Straits in 2010, with both finishing 11 under to take the tournament to another playoff.

Bubba’s double-bogey on the final hole in the playoff handed Kaymer the first Major of his career.

However, the tournament was also remembered for controversy involving Dustin Johnson.

After birdieing the 16th and 17th hole, he took a one-shot lead down the last, which he bogeyed to apparently tie for the lead.

Johnson had ‘grounded his club’ in a bunker just off the edge of the 18th fairway though, meaning he was given a two-stroke penalty and saw him finish fifth overall.

The American admitted that he had grounded his club, but didn’t know the sandy patch beside the fairway was deemed a bunker.

2015 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits – Jason Day

Unlike the previous two PGA Championships at Whistling Straits, Jason Day recorded, at the time, the lowest ever score in relation to par in a Major – which Henrik Stenson then matched at the 2016 Open Championship.

Day became the fifth Australian to win the PGA Championship with his incredible 20 under score, achieved through his four rounds of 68-67-66-67.

He had an excellent final day duel with Jordan Spieth, eventually edging out the American by three strokes.

2007 US Senior Open, Whistling Straits – Brad Bryant

Brad Bryant is the final player on this list to have won at Whistling Straits, which came at the 2007 US Senior Open, his fourth Champions Tour win, and his first Senior Major championship.

He shot a closing 68 (-4) to finish at four-under-par, three clear of Ben Crenshaw.